Tennessee basketball drops Creighton in March Madness, reaches Elite 8 of NCAA Tournament

DETROIT − Rick Barnes gave two claps of his hands and a quick shout of encouragement.

Josiah-Jordan James made his way to the free-throw line and the moment was realized: Tennessee basketball and Barnes got the breakthrough they've waited for Friday.

The Vols are going to the Elite Eight for the second time in program history, pressing within a game of the program's first Final Four and vanquishing all the third-round sadness of the past. Tennessee smothered Creighton with its defense, then proved its mettle in the late moments to win 82-75 at Little Caesars Arena.

Dalton Knecht led No. 2 Tennessee (27-8) with 24 points. Josiah-Jordan James had 17 to eliminate No. 3 Creighton (25-10). The Vols will face No. 1 Purdue on Sunday.

Tennessee broke the game open with an 18-0 run in the second half that started on defense and turned into UT's best offensive stretch in the postseason.

Senior guard Santiago Vescovi did not play due to the flu.

Tennessee basketball got going with an 18-0 run

James hit a midrange turnaround early in the second half for a 41-39 lead after Knecht tied it 39-39 with a pair of free throws. It was the first half of an 8-0 run in 2:29 that Tennessee used to take a sudden six-point lead.

Creighton coach Greg McDermott called a timeout, but Tennessee kept coming. Knecht scored in transition off a Jahmai Mashack block. Zeigler hit a 3-pointer. Mashack had a second-chance layup before James buried a corner 3-pointer for a 10-0 run. McDermott called timeout again with Tennessee leading 55-39.

Tennessee dove deep into the bench with foul trouble

Mashack and Jordan Gainey sat for the final 7:48 and 5:06, respectively, in the first half with two fouls each.

Barnes turned turned to freshman guards Freddie Dilione V and Cameron Carr with the foul trouble and Vescovi out. Dilione struggled defensively but had an assist on a Knecht 3-pointer. Carr came in and hit a corner 3-pointer to pull Tennessee within 33-32.

Santiago Vescovi did not play

Vescovi did not play for the first time this season. Vescovi missed a game for the fourth time in his career out of 152 games. He had played in a program-record 148 games with 144 starts.

It was the first time the Vols had a different starting lineup since the Maui Invitational, a stretch of 28 straight games with the same starting five. Mashack started in Vescovi's place.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee drops Creighton in Sweet 16, will face Purdue in Elite 8