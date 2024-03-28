Santiago Vescovi battling illness before Tennessee basketball vs Creighton in March Madness

DETROIT − Santiago Vescovi did not practice with Tennessee basketball on Thursday due to illness.

Vols coach Rick Barnes said the senior guard is expected to play for No. 2-seeded Tennessee (26-8) against No. 3 seed Creighton (25-9) on Friday (10:15 p.m. ET, TBS/truTV) in the Sweet 16.

"He's just under the weather a little bit right now," Barnes said.

Vescovi is averaging 6.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game this season.

Vescovi has started every game this season for Tennessee. He has started 144 of the 148 games in his career, which is a Tennessee record. The fifth-year senior returned to UT this season.

Vescovi became the Tennessee leader in career steals with 212 after he tallied three against Texas in UT's 62-58 win in the second round in Charlotte. He is one of two players to make more than 100 3-pointers in a season. He hit 102 as a junior in 2021-22. Chris Lofton did it three times. He also ranks third in school history in 3-pointers with 325, trailing Lofton's 431 and Allan Houston's 346.

The Uruguayan guard is one of two players in program history with 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 400 assists.

Tennessee basketball has avoided injury, health issues this season before March Madness

Tobe Awaka is the only player among Tennessee's top eight in the rotation that has missed a game this season entering the Sweet 16. He did not play against North Carolina on Nov. 29 due to an ankle injury suffered in the Maui Invitational.

UT has started the same starting lineup in every game since that North Carolina loss. Guard Zakai Zeigler entered the starting lineup against the Tar Heels after coming off the bench in the first six games of the season following ACL surgery last season.

