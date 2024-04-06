Tampa Bay Lightning clinch playoff spot, fall short to Penguins in Saturday’s game

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have clinched a playoff spot for the 2024 season.

On Thursday night, the Bolts defeated the Montreal Canadiens 7-4.

“WE’RE IN,” the team announced in a social media post on Friday night.

The Lightning won the Stanley Cup Championships two years in a row, in 2020 and 2021. In 2022, the team fell short in the final game, passing the torch to the Colorado Avalanche. In 2023, the Bolts lost in the first round of the playoffs.

But on Saturday, Michael Bunting snapped a tie with 5:28 left in the third period, and the Pittsburgh Penguins moved into a playoff spot with a 5-4 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Referee Steve Kozari was taken off the ice on a stretcher after colliding with Lightning defenseman Haydn Fleury 6:11 into the third period. Kozari was able to move his arms. Fleury did not return.

Tampa Bay Lightning’s Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates his second goal of the NHL hockey game with Nicholas Paul (20) and Brayden Point during the third period against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Saturday, April 6, 2024. The Penguins won 5-4. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) blocks a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Saturday, April 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Tampa Bay Lightning’s Steven Stamkos (91) returns to the bench after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Saturday, April 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) celebrates with teammates after the team defeated the New York Islanders during an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Evgeni Malkin had two goals and an assist for Pittsburgh, and Bunting also had two assists. Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang also scored.

Penguins goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic made 31 saves in his eighth straight start.

Pittsburgh (36-30-11) posted its fourth straight win and improved to 6-0-2 in its last eight games overall. It is tied with Philadelphia (36-30-11) for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference, with the Flyers visiting Columbus on Saturday night.

