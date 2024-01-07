Southern Miss football moves Jack Walker from GA to quarterbacks coach for 2024 season

Southern Miss football is putting the finishing touches on its coaching staff for the 2024 season, most notably naming Jack Walker as its quarterback coach.

Walker, who played quarterback for the Golden Eagles in 2020 and 2021, had been a graduate assistant on the staff the past two seasons. He replaces Jordy Joseph, who is expected to be hired by Houston.

Southern Miss has made other minor changes to its staff, including elevating Bryan Whitehead from defensive quality control coach to the nickels coach.

Among some of the other title adjustments:

Greg Meyer will be only the special teams coordinator after Southern Miss hired Micheal Spurlock as running backs coach.

Wide receivers coach Desmond Lindsey has added the title of offensive recruiting coordinator.

Linebackers coach Chad Williams has added defensive run-game coordinator.

Cornerbacks coach Dwike Wilson will be the defensive recruiting coordinator.

New offensive coordinator Chip Long will coach the tight ends and new defensive coordinator Clay Bignell will coach the safeties, as expected.

Terrian Dora is also listed as an assistant defensive line coach, and Ben Thomas is listed as an assistant offensive line coach.

The quarterback room will be a hot topic leading into the 2024 season as the Golden Eagles attempt to find a formidable answer at the position. Southern Miss has a range of options, and added another this weekend in Florida State transfer Tate Rodemaker.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

