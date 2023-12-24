Southern Miss QB coach Jordy Joseph leaving to become Houston's running backs coach | Source

Southern Miss football has a new vacancy on its coaching staff.

The Golden Eagles will no longer have quarterbacks coach Jordy Joseph, who is leaving to become the running backs coach at Houston for the 2024 season, a source confirmed Sunday to The Hattiesburg American.

The source requested anonymity because no formal announcement has been made.

Joseph will team up at Houston with new coach Willie Fritz, who was hired at the beginning of the month from Tulane. Fritz was Tulane's coach for eight seasons with Joseph and Southern Miss coach Will Hall on his staff until 2021.

Joseph arrived at Southern Miss alongside Hall, first as the running backs coach for two seasons. He most recently served as the quarterbacks coach in 2023, and also split play-calling duties midway through the season with offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sam Gregg.

Joseph joins four other coaches — tight ends coach Cayden Cochran, defensive coordinator/safeties coach Dan O'Brien, outside linebackers coach Mark Criner and defensive line coach Brandon Lacy — from the 2023 staff that are not returning.

So far, two hires have been made by Hall with the addition of offensive coordinator Chip Long and defensive coordinator Clay Bignell.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

