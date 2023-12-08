Southern Miss football hires Chip Long, who helped Notre Dame reach a CFP, as offensive coordinator

Southern Miss football has found its new offensive coordinator.

Chip Long was hired by the Golden Eagles on Friday. He was a quality control specialist at Louisville for the 2023 season and was also teammates with Southern Miss coach Will Hall at North Alabama 20 years ago.

"Chip is proven play caller with a tremendous resume of offensive success," Hall said in a statement. "He has been at the highest level of college football and broken records. His total understanding and command of offensive football, both on the perimeter and in the box were very evident throughout this process. Our players are going to love playing in this offense."

Long was an offensive coordinator with four other schools: Memphis (2016), Notre Dame (2017-19), Tulane (2021) and Georgia Tech (2022). He was Hall's replacement at Tulane when Hall left for Southern Miss.

Long helped lead Notre Dame to a College Football Playoff appearance and was a finalist for the 2018 Broyles Award, given annually to the nation's top assistant coach.

He was fired after the 2019 season and spent the 2020 season as an offensive quality control analyst at Tennessee.

He has also a graduate assistant at Louisville (2006-07) and Arkansas (2008-09) and was a position coach at Illinois (2010-11) and Arizona State (2012-15).

TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER: Southern Miss football transfer portal tracker: Who is joining, leaving via portal

Southern Miss did not have an offensive coordinator in Hall's first season in 2021, but hired Sam Gregg to be the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for the past two seasons. Hall was the offensive play-caller until he gave up those duties midway through the 2023 season after Southern Miss was blown out at South Alabama. Gregg and quarterbacks coach Jordy Joseph split play-calling for the remainder of the season, and both of them are still on the staff for 2024.

Long inherits an offense that averaged 23.2 points per game, but loses star running back Frank Gore Jr. and its top two wide receivers in Jakarius Caston and Latreal Jones. The offensive line is also losing four of its five starters from 2023.

Southern Miss still has a vacancy as of Friday at defensive coordinator after it fired Dan O'Brien at the end of the season.

No shortage of good things to say about @CoachChipLong from some of the best in the business 👀



➡️ Louisville HC Jeff Brohm

➡️ Alabama OC Tommy Rees

➡️ Florida State HC Mike Norvell#AIE | #SMTTT pic.twitter.com/Gg7uJoRF2f — Southern Miss Football (@SouthernMissFB) December 8, 2023

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Southern Miss football hires Chip Long as new offensive coordinator