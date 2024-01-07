Florida State's Tate Rodemaker expected to transfer to Southern Miss football | Report

Tate Rodemaker, who took over as Florida State's quarterback after star Jordan Travis went down with injury, is expected to transfer to Southern Miss ahead of the 2024 season, according to multiple reports.

Rodemaker, who just completed his redshirt junior season with the Seminoles, played in 23 games over four seasons, totaling 901 passing yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. He made two starts in his career, most recently in FSU's regular-season finale at Florida to replace Travis. Rodemaker missed the ACC Championship Game with an injury and opted out of the Orange Bowl.

Rodemaker completed all three of his pass attempts for 78 yards and two touchdowns in the second half when Southern Miss lost 66-13 at Florida State in September.

Before joining Florida State, Rodemaker was a three-star prospect from Valdosta, Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Southern Miss was one of his many offers, albeit from former coach Jay Hopson, but so was Tulane, where Hall was the offensive coordinator at the time.

The addition of Rodemaker clouds Southern Miss' quarterback competition entering 2024. Billy Wiles started the first 10 games of 2023 but was benched for the final two games in favor of freshman Ethan Crawford, who was raw but displayed promise as a dual threat. Southern Miss also signed three-star freshman John White from Madison Ridgeland Academy.

Rodemaker would mark the Golden Eagles' 10th addition via the transfer portal during this cycle.

