PGA 2024: Shane Lowry ties men's major championship record with 62 Saturday at Valhalla

Shane Lowry had 12 feet for birdie and a new 18-hole scoring record in men's major championship history. His birdie effort, however, trailed off left, leaving him with a par and a record-tying 62.

Lowry had nine birdies and no bogeys on Saturday at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. It marked the fifth time in men's major history that a player had shot 62. It was also the second time this week, as Xander Schauffele did so in Round 1 on Thurday.

2024 PGA Championship - Round Three

Lowry turned in 6-under 29 to vault up the leaderboard at the 106th PGA Championship. After a stretch of three pars, he made a 37-foot birdie putt at the 13th and a 32-footer for birdie at the 14th.

A fist pump we've been waiting for!



Shane Lowry loves it too. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/BysfhGOeZ3 — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 18, 2024

The Irishman, who won the Zurich Classic with teammate Rory McIlroy a few weeks ago, added another birdie at the 17th to put 61 in his sights.

The final hole at Valhalla is a par 5. Lowry's tee shot ended in the right rough and his layup in the left rough. He hit his third shot to 12 feet but just missed the history-making effort.

Nonetheless, he entered the clubhouse at 13 under par, one off the lead at the time.