Jay Busbee
Live
PGA Championship live: Tiger Woods says there is 'a long way to go still' in PGA Tour/PIF negotiations
Tracking all the news as the PGA Championship nears its start.
What's the state of a potential working agreement between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf?
That will be a top-of-mind question from a jam-packed media session Tuesday at Valhalla Golf Club, site of this week's 106th PGA Championship.
What, if anything, will Tiger Woods say? And how will LIV Golf, via the voices of Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka, respond?
Stick here for the answers.
Here's a look at Tuesday's interview schedule (all times EDT):
9 a.m.: Justin Thomas
9:30: Max Homa
10:30: Michael Block
11:00: PGA news conference
Noon: Tiger Woods
12:30 p.m.: Jordan Spieth
1:00: Jon Rahm
3:00: Brooks Koepka
3:30: Scottie Scheffler
4:00: Xander Schauffele
Live9 updates
Tiger on PGA Tour-LIV negotiations
When asked about where negotiations are between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, Tiger gave a non-answer answer:
"We're working on negotiations with PIF (the Saudi-backed fund behind LIV Golf). It's ongoing. It's fluid, it changes day to day. Has there been progress? Yes ... We're making steps. It may not be giant steps, but we're making steps."
"I'm not going to comment on negotiations, but we're making steps."
Tiger on the state of his game ... and body.
"My body's OK. It is what it is. I wish my game was a little bit sharper."
"I'm always going to feel stiffness and soreness in my back, I just need other body parts to feel better."
Says because he hasn't played much, he relies entirely on practice.
Interviews are back on
... and Tiger Woods is now speaking with media.