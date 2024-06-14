Aces' A'ja Wilson breaks WNBA record with eighth straight 25-point game

A'ja Wilson is making a compelling argument for her third WNBA MVP award. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

The Las Vegas Aces aren't looking their usual dominant selves so far this season, but A'ja Wilson certainly is.

The two-time MVP posted 32 points on 10-of-17 shooting with 15 rebounds, two assists and two blocks against the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday. That line in itself was impressive, but it was also Wilson's eighth straight game with at least 25 points, breaking the WNBA regular season record.

The previous record-holder: Tina Charles with seven in 2021.

Some of Wilson's points weren't particularly fair:

Serious question here: how do you stop this?!



A'ja Wilson is killin' in the mid-range right now



WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by @coinbase | Prime Video pic.twitter.com/4T4bebkpNu — WNBA (@WNBA) June 14, 2024

Starring alongside Wilson on Thursday was Jackie Young, who posted 34 points, eight rebounds and four assists. She and Wilson are the first teammates to each post 30 points in a game this season and the third in Aces franchise history.

A'ja Wilson C - LVA 2024 - 2025 season 28.3 Pts 11.4 Reb 1.9 Stl 2.7 Blk 33:42 Min

Those performances helped the Aces bounce back from a three-game losing streak, defeating the Mercury 103-99 to improve their season record to 6-5. Considering the Aces didn't reach their fifth loss last season until Aug. 26, that's still quite a drop-off.

The team has been waiting a long time for the return of star point guard Chelsea Gray, which could come soon.

It has already been a historic season for Wilson, who posted the WNBA's first 35-point, 10-rebound, five-steal game last week and became the first WNBA player to average 25 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks across nine games. Her numbers have certainly been MVP-worthy, but the two-time defending champions will be focused on something bigger.