U.S. Open Round 3 live updates, leaderboard: Ludvig Åberg leads crowded field on Moving Day at Pinehurst

Ludvig Åberg enters Saturday with a one-shot lead over the field in North Carolina

It’s Moving Day in North Carolina, and we’ve got a U.S. Open rookie leading the way.

Ludvig Åberg enters Saturday with a one-shot lead over the field after his 1-under 69 on Friday at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina. He’s playing in his first ever U.S. Open, and is just a few months removed from his first major championship appearance. If he can pull off a win this week, he’d be the first tournament rookie to do so in more than 100 years.

There are plenty of big names behind him, though, including Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy — who is hunting for his first major win in nearly a full decade.

If you're looking for tee times, we have them right here.

If you're looking for how to watch, we've got that covered, too.

If you want to check out the leaderboard, click here.

And if you want some help keeping up with the action, follow along below: