Honor Marie jockey Ben Curtis can make name for himself in Kentucky Derby debut

Loyalty can be hard to find for jockeys, especially one such as Ben Curtis, who came to the United States from Europe last fall and is looking to make a name for himself.

So when Curtis got the last-minute ride on Honor Marie in the Louisiana Derby and raced him to a second-place finish, he had to wait a long four weeks to find out if he’d keep the mount for the Kentucky Derby.

“I was obviously hoping and praying I was going to keep the mount,” Curtis said. “There was only so much we could do. We flew down to breeze him. We tried to show our face and make sure we were here. I just did everything possible to stay on the horse.

“There was a long list of jockeys trying to get on him, I know that much. It’s like anywhere in the world: You have to try and protect what’s yours. It was a little bit nerve-racking for a while.”

Curtis got the news Tuesday that he will ride Honor Marie in the Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs. It will be Curtis’ first appearance in the Run for the Roses.

Trainer Whit Beckman, the 2000 St. Xavier High School graduate who also will be in the Kentucky Derby for the first time, said he had to do his “due diligence” and listen to other jockeys but was happy to stick with Curtis.

“At the end of the day, I knew we had Ben locked and loaded,” Beckman said. “He fits the horse great, and we’re very confident and comfortable that he’s going to be our best shot.”

Curtis, 34, is a native of Ireland who rode for several years in his home country and England before coming to the United States last fall.

He began riding at Fair Grounds in New Orleans with every intention of going back to England when the meet ended.

“There was no reason to make a move,” Curtis said. “Sometimes, to go forward, you have to make big decisions. I just took the opportunity. … Now that I have a ride in the Kentucky Derby, I think it definitely was the right decision.

“I don’t kind of dip a toe in the water. When I go in, I throw myself all in. I wanted to try and make a splash and make the best of it. It’s come around a lot quicker than I thought.”

Curtis landed on Honor Marie by happenstance. Rafael Bejarano rode the horse in his first four races, and Beckman planned to make a switch to Florent Geroux for the Louisiana Derby.

But Geroux began riding at Oaklawn Park, leaving Whitman in search of a jockey.

“Ben is a very accomplished jockey,” Beckman said. “He’s very smart, and he was doing extremely well down (at Fair Grounds) on that track. So, he got the mount and rode a great race.”

Curtis said there was one major adjustment riding in the United States versus riding in Europe.

“Especially on the dirt, there’s more of an emphasis on speed, early doors and getting a position where you’re comfortable and your horse is in a rhythm,” Curtis said. “I did have to adapt to that. It took me probably 10 weeks when I got to the Fair Grounds to really hone in the skills on the dirt … but I think we’ve fairly nailed that down.”

Honor Marie finished a length behind Catching Freedom in the Louisiana Derby, clinching a spot in the Kentucky Derby.

Beckman said he received a bevy of calls from jockeys wanting the ride in the Kentucky Derby.

“The same people who say no to you all year want you to be their best friend,” Beckman said. “It is what it is. It’s part of the game, and you have to play it, I guess. Feels good to be important for a couple of minutes.”

Curtis is excited to see if Honor Marie can take another step forward in the Kentucky Derby. The jockey says he’s studied the horse’s pedigree and is confident he will handle the added distance of the 1 ¼-mile Kentucky Derby.

Curtis also is confident in his own skills.

“There are a lot of people in America who probably don’t know me, but I have a lot of credentials to my name,” said Curtis, who plans to ride in the northeast at Laurel Park, Delaware Park and Monmouth Park after the Kentucky Derby. “I think myself and the horse jelled very well on our first out together, so if it’s working, don’t fix it. I think that’s the policy they went with. …

“I’m not worried about it being my first ride in the Derby. You have to treat it the same as any other race. You have to put the horse in the best position and give it the best chance to win. If that means we’re good enough on the day — which, cross my fingers, we are — I have no worries whatsoever.”

