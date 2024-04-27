Why Kentucky Derby 2024 may be missing the best 3-year-old horse from Churchill Downs

Whichever horse wins the 150th Kentucky Derby in May at Churchill Downs may not actually be the best 3-year-old thoroughbred.

After winning four races in six career starts and earning $1.5 million, Muth won't participate in the milestone Run for the Roses. A temporary injunction to allow Muth and other Bob Baffert-trained horses to compete in the 2024 Kentucky Derby was denied April 18. Zedan appealed that decision, but Judge Jeff Taylor of the Kentucky Court of Appeals on Wednesday denied Zedan’s request for an emergency injunction to allow Muth into the Kentucky Derby on May 4.

On Thursday, Zedan said he was turning his attention toward the Preakness Stakes on May 18 in Baltimore.

“I had the pleasure of speaking with Alex Rankin, the chairman of Churchill Downs, and I congratulated him on the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby and wish him and racing fans around the world a competitive, captivating and safe race,” Zedan said in a news release. “I look forward to bringing Muth to the Preakness.”

Baffert originally was suspended by Churchill Downs because of Medina Spirit, the 2021 Kentucky Derby winner who also was owned by Zedan. The horse failed a post-race drug test and died later that year after a workout. It resulted in a disqualification and a two-year suspension for Baffert.

In 2022, he filed a lawsuit against Churchill Downs fighting the ban, but it was dismissed in May 2023. Two months later, Churchill Downs announced the extended suspension through 2024, putting Baffert-trained horses out of Derby 150.

Churchill Downs Inc. cited "continued concerns regarding the threat to the safety and integrity of racing he poses to CDI-owned racetracks" in extending Baffert's suspension.

On Jan. 22, Baffert announced he instructed his attorneys to dismiss the appeal of Medina Spirit’s disqualification via X, formerly known as Twitter. But nine days later, he followed it up with the announcement that the horses he was training wouldn’t be transferred to other trainers. The decision put the horses’ Derby eligibility at risk.

For the horses to gain qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs required the thoroughbreds to be transferred by Jan. 29. In the previous two years, Baffert relinquished responsibility for the horses he was training, which included Taiba and Messier. The two, which were moved to Tim Yakteen, finished 12th and 15th, respectively, in the 2022 Kentucky Derby. Reincarnate was also transferred from Baffert to Yakteen and placed 13th in last year’s Derby.

With Baffert being more resistant to letting go of his trainees this year, Zedan continued to fight the ruling. He sought a temporary injunction that would allow Baffert-trained horses to compete in the Derby.

Zedan's representatives appeared before the Jefferson County Circuit Court on April 8. Zedan said he bought horses in 2022 under the belief that Baffert’s suspension would be over by this year’s Run for the Roses.

"CDI had no legal right to extend its suspension of Baffert," the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit also claims that since June 2021 Baffert has raced 669 horses without a violation, including 55 owned by Zedan. But Judge Mitch Perry noted the focal point of the Zedan-Churchill Downs case is “why the suspension was extended.”

Churchill Downs filed a motion to dismiss the case in response. Its lawyers argued that any discovery related to its decision to extend Baffert’s suspension was irrelevant to its motion to dismiss the case.

Zedan had until Saturday, the last day Derby horses are required to be on Churchill Downs grounds, to get the courts to rule in his favor.

Muth began his racing career by winning the Maiden Special Weight race on June 18, 2023, at Santa Anita Park. Four months later, he won his first Grade 1 race, the American Pharoah Stakes, at the same venue. This year, Muth won back-to-back contests in the Grade 2 San Vicente Stakes and Grade 1 Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park, beating Just Steel by 2 lengths. The win was worth 100 points and would’ve all but guaranteed Muth a spot in the Derby.

With Muth ineligible, Fierceness is the Derby favorite. The two raced against each other in the Juvenile Breeders' Cup on Nov. 3, with Fierceness emerging victorious. The Kentucky-bred bay horse won the Grade 1 Florida Derby on March 30 and ranks second on the Kentucky Derby points leaderboard (136). He’s trained by Todd Pletcher, a two-time Derby winner, and owned by Repole Stable, which is 0 for 7 in the race.

Jason Frakes contributed to this report.

