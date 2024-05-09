Saints first round draft pick OT Taliese Fuaga signs his rookie deal

The New Orleans Saints have put pen to paper with their first round selection in the 2024 NFL draft, offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga, as the team shared a photo of Fuaga signing his contract on Thursday afternoon. It’s good to see them moving so quickly to sign the former Oregon State right atckle.

Fuaga, who was picked at 14th overall in this year’s draft, is a highly- anticipated rookie. He should be New Orleans’ right tackle for at least the next four seasons. Hopefully this won’t be the last contract that he signs with the team.

The Saints have not had the best hit rate on first round picks in the past few years with only three players since 2018 either signing a second contract or remaining on pace to find an extension with New Orleans. They can’t afford to keep spending first-round selections on players that don’t pan out. Combine that fact with their desperate need at both tackle spots, Fuaga working out would be a massive win for the club.

