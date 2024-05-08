Ryan Garcia still denies PED use but says he fought Devin Haney while ‘high as f—‘

Ryan Garcia continues to serve up drama.

The 140-pound contender, who tested positive for a banned substance before his victory over Devin Haney on April 20, said on the Fully Tilted Podcast with Bob Menery that he was high during the fight.

And he again denied taking PEDs.

“If I were on steroids, I would’ve been in way better shape,” said Garcia, who confirmed that he has asked for his “B” samples to be tested. “I was literally drinking every day, smoking weed … every single day.

“I didn’t stop, not even until the f—ing day of the fight. And I got in there high as f— and I beat his ass.”

Garcia (25-1, 20 KOs) created drama before, during and after the fight with Haney, a junior welterweight titleholder.

He came in three-plus pounds overweight, which meant he was ineligible to win the belt. He shocked Haney and the boxing world by putting the champion down three times and winning the decision.

Then came news of the positive drug test, which leaves the result of the fight and Garcia’s career in limbo.

If authorities confirm that he had the banned drug Ostarine in his system and his lawyers can’t clear him, he almost certainly will lose the victory and be both suspended and fined.

Garcia’s tests also showed signs of the PED 19-Norandrosterone. That was not confirmed in subsequent testing, according to boxing writer Dan Rafael.

