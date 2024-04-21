Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia full results: Garcia upsets Haney by majority decision

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia finally met in the ring Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn after a highly unusual buildup to their fight, but it wasn't at all what fans were expecting when the two signed on the dotted line. Garcia's mental state was the biggest concern for many during the fight's promotion after the 25-year-old showed signs of perhaps not being in the right state of mind heading into one of the biggest fights of his young career.
Concern for Golden Boy Promotion's biggest star started to grow after the fight was secured against Haney and Garcia began posting controversial and defamatory posts on social media. Garcia has been open about his mental health struggles in the past and even took a break from his pro boxing career to sort himself out.
Things came to a head at Friday's weigh-in when Garcia came in 3.2 pounds above the 140-pound limit. He had made a bet with Haney during Thursday's news conference in which he agreed to pay $500,000 for every pound he weighed in at above 140. That bet ended up costing Garcia $1.5 million dollars and Haney later tweeted that Garcia had honored the wager. Then, during the ceremonial weigh-in, Garcia appeared to chug a beer on the scale. He later tweeted, "Apple juice and sparkling water."
The weight miss and Garcia's apparently fragile mental state had many expressing concern for his safety. Instead, Garcia may have just been setting himself up for the massive upset. And now the two may run it back in a rematch with the belt on the line.
Garcia is now in control and Haney doesn't look like he's all there.
Total chaos in that round! Wow. Haney somehow survives Garcia's onslaught.
Devin is wobbly!!
Garcia caught Haney with a left hook and he hit the mat! Fight resumes and Garcia is going for the finishing blow. Haney holds on and Garcia lands a punch while the ref is breaking them up causing the ref to take a point from Garcia!
Lots of holding so far in the fight anytime these two get too close to each other.
Garcia comes out swinging in the sixth round, but nothing really phased Haney.
Garcia landed a short right that may or may not have stunned Haney, but then Garcia holds him and Haney responds with repeated shots to the body. Garcia hasn't has much success outside of the huge left hook in the first round.
Round 5 begins. Garcia is getting backed down and Haney is catching him with clean lefts. Haney lands a counter. Garcia doesn't seem to have anything for Haney.
Haney is flowing now, catching Garcia with straight shots and countering beautifully anytime Garcia tries to get within range.
Great timing for Devin. I want Ryan to get more aggressive!! Take the fight to Devin and don’t allow him to be comfortable!! 2-1 Haney