Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia full results: Garcia upsets Haney by majority decision

Yahoo Sports Staff
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia (white trunks) punches Devin Haney (gray trunks) during their WBC Super Lightweight title bout at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia finally met in the ring Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn after a highly unusual buildup to their fight, but it wasn't at all what fans were expecting when the two signed on the dotted line. Garcia's mental state was the biggest concern for many during the fight's promotion after the 25-year-old showed signs of perhaps not being in the right state of mind heading into one of the biggest fights of his young career.

But the real concern — at least for Haney — should have been Garcia's left hook, which dropped Haney three times Saturday as Garcia showed off his most powerful weapon en route to a stunning majority decision win. Unfortunately for Garcia, Haney's WBC super lightweight belt wasn't on the line after Garcia missed weight Friday.

Concern for Golden Boy Promotion's biggest star started to grow after the fight was secured against Haney and Garcia began posting controversial and defamatory posts on social media. Garcia has been open about his mental health struggles in the past and even took a break from his pro boxing career to sort himself out.

Things came to a head at Friday's weigh-in when Garcia came in 3.2 pounds above the 140-pound limit. He had made a bet with Haney during Thursday's news conference in which he agreed to pay $500,000 for every pound he weighed in at above 140. That bet ended up costing Garcia $1.5 million dollars and Haney later tweeted that Garcia had honored the wager. Then, during the ceremonial weigh-in, Garcia appeared to chug a beer on the scale. He later tweeted, "Apple juice and sparkling water."

The weight miss and Garcia's apparently fragile mental state had many expressing concern for his safety. Instead, Garcia may have just been setting himself up for the massive upset. And now the two may run it back in a rematch with the belt on the line.

Here's how the fight unfolded:

    RESULT: Ryan Garcia def. Devin Haney by majority decision (112-112, 114-110, 115-109)

    Judges scorecards: 112-112, 114-110, 115-109 for RYAN GARCIA!

    Final bell rings and we're going to the scorecards. Haney can't lose his title belt, but he might have just lost this fight after getting dropped three times!

    12th round begins. Can Garcia finish the job?

    Haney makes it to the bell! Will he even come out for the 12th round?!

    Haney beats the count! Fight resumes!

    DOWN GOES HANEY AGAIN!

    Round 10 ends! Garcia dropped Haney for the second time in the fight! Haney is not all there

    Haney survives but once again he's on shaky legs!

    Round 10 begins and Haney is once again on the mat after a big left hook from Garcia!

    Haney with a great comeback in round 9. Garcia's output has slowed immensely especially after Haney landed several shots to Garcia's body which Garcia did not like.

    Garcia is now in control and Haney doesn't look like he's all there.

    Total chaos in that round! Wow. Haney somehow survives Garcia's onslaught.

    Devin is wobbly!!

    Garcia caught Haney with a left hook and he hit the mat! Fight resumes and Garcia is going for the finishing blow. Haney holds on and Garcia lands a punch while the ref is breaking them up causing the ref to take a point from Garcia!

    Down goes Haney!!

    Garcia's footwork is not good and he spent the second half of that round backing up and maneuvering away from Haney. Crowd starts to boo.

    Lots of holding so far in the fight anytime these two get too close to each other.

    Garcia comes out swinging in the sixth round, but nothing really phased Haney.

    Garcia landed a short right that may or may not have stunned Haney, but then Garcia holds him and Haney responds with repeated shots to the body. Garcia hasn't has much success outside of the huge left hook in the first round.

    Round 5 begins. Garcia is getting backed down and Haney is catching him with clean lefts. Haney lands a counter. Garcia doesn't seem to have anything for Haney.

    Haney is flowing now, catching Garcia with straight shots and countering beautifully anytime Garcia tries to get within range.

    Now Haney is in total control and hunting Garcia down. Garcia may have gassed himself out in the first round.

    Haney send Garcia back with a big left hook. Garcia growls in return.

    Haney back into the fight working well off his jab and landing some clean shots, but Garcia seems to have his timing down and isn't backing down.

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia results

  • Super lightweight: Ryan Garcia def. Devin Haney by majority decision (112-112, 114-110, 115-109)

  • Super lightweight: Arnold Barboza def. Sean McComb by split decision (92-98, 96-94, 97-93)

  • Super middleweight: Bektemir Melikuziev def. Pierre Dibombe by technical unanimous decision (79-73, 79-73, 78-74)

  • WBA interim super flyweight title: David Jimenez def. John Ramirez by unanimous decision (117-111, 117-111, 116-112)

  • Super welterweight: Charles Conwell def. Nathaniel Gallimore by TKO at 0:52 of R6