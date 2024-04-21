Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia full results: Garcia upsets Haney by majority decision

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia (white trunks) punches Devin Haney (gray trunks) during their WBC Super Lightweight title bout at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia finally met in the ring Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn after a highly unusual buildup to their fight, but it wasn't at all what fans were expecting when the two signed on the dotted line. Garcia's mental state was the biggest concern for many during the fight's promotion after the 25-year-old showed signs of perhaps not being in the right state of mind heading into one of the biggest fights of his young career.

But the real concern — at least for Haney — should have been Garcia's left hook, which dropped Haney three times Saturday as Garcia showed off his most powerful weapon en route to a stunning majority decision win. Unfortunately for Garcia, Haney's WBC super lightweight belt wasn't on the line after Garcia missed weight Friday.

Sweet Chin Music 🎶



Here are all 3 knockdowns @RyanGarcia delivered to @Realdevinhaney to secure the win.#HaneyGarcia pic.twitter.com/18obAwynEE — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 21, 2024

Concern for Golden Boy Promotion's biggest star started to grow after the fight was secured against Haney and Garcia began posting controversial and defamatory posts on social media. Garcia has been open about his mental health struggles in the past and even took a break from his pro boxing career to sort himself out.

Things came to a head at Friday's weigh-in when Garcia came in 3.2 pounds above the 140-pound limit. He had made a bet with Haney during Thursday's news conference in which he agreed to pay $500,000 for every pound he weighed in at above 140. That bet ended up costing Garcia $1.5 million dollars and Haney later tweeted that Garcia had honored the wager. Then, during the ceremonial weigh-in, Garcia appeared to chug a beer on the scale. He later tweeted, "Apple juice and sparkling water."

The weight miss and Garcia's apparently fragile mental state had many expressing concern for his safety. Instead, Garcia may have just been setting himself up for the massive upset. And now the two may run it back in a rematch with the belt on the line.

Here's how the fight unfolded:

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia results