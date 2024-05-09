Rutgers football offers Wisconsin tight end Emmett Bork

Rutgers football became the first Power Five offer for Wisconsin tight end Emmett Bork when they officially extended an offer on Wednesday.

Bork, a 6-foot-6 and 240-pound prospect from Oconomowoc High School (Oconomowoc, Wisconsin), is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports. He is the No. 95 tight end in the nation and the No. 20 prospect in Wisconsin in the class of 2025. His offer from Rutgers is an important milestone in a recruitment that is certainly flying under the radar.

It was a tough season for Bork’s team last year as Oconomowoc finished last season 3-6. But his recruitment is starting to pick-up some momentum.

Currently, he holds offers from Appalachian State, Illinois State, North Dakota, North Dakota State and Ohio among others. He is also fielding regular interest from Indiana, Iowa State and Wisconsin.

The offer from Rutgers was tweeted by Bork on Wednesday night.

After an amazing conversation with @GregSchiano and @CoachValloneRU I am extremely thankful to receive a BIG 10 offer from Rutgers University!!! 🔴⚪️Thank you for this awesome opportunity!!! @RamonS_RU @RFootball pic.twitter.com/mymYgKxCqd — Emmett Bork (@EmmettBork) May 8, 2024

Rutgers is making in-roads in Wisconsin, having landed two recruits last year from the state in three-star linebacker Sam Pilof (who had offers from Penn State and Wisconsin) as well as three-star offensive lineman Tyler Kadow

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire