Rutgers basketball predicted as landing spot for transfer portal center Ugonna Onyenso
After landing forward P.J. Hayes earlier this week, another transfer portal addition is being predicted for Rutgers basketball in center Ugonna Onyenso.
A former four-star recruit, Onyenso committed to Kentucky as part of the 2022 recruiting class. Onyenso would certainly fit a need at Rutgers.
The 7-foot center played his high school basketball at Putnam Science Academy (Putnam, Connecticut). He is a member of the Nigerian national team.
In high school, he was ranked the No. 39 overall recruit in the nation by 247Sports.
Last year as a sophomore at Kentucky, Onyenso averaged 3.6 points and played 18.6 minutes per game. He is a strong rebounder (4.8 rebounds per game) and an elite shot blocker (2.8 blocks per game).
His skill set, including an emerging offensive game, would be a good fit at Rutgers.
Predicting where the top 25 remaining college basketball transfers land — assuming they stay in college 🏀 pic.twitter.com/pu6Sr3zNCd
— College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) May 23, 2024
College Basketball Report projected that Onyenso, ranked the No. 14 player in the transfer portal, will land at Rutgers:
Onyenso would join an incoming group at Rutgers that features two five-star recruits in the class of 2024. Forward Ace Bailey (ranked the top-player in the nation by USA TODAY High School Sports) and guard Dylan Harper are both five-star recruits and are part of a top-10 recruiting class for Rutgers.