How did the Rutgers basketball duo of Ace Baile and Dylan Harper do in the 247Sports final rankings?

With the incoming arrival this summer of Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper, Rutgers basketball has two of the top three players in the nation in the 247Sports final rankings.

The 247Sports rankings for the class of 2024 were certainly quite the flex for Rutgers, with the five-star tandem of Bailey and Harper ranked second and third in the nation, respectively.

Duke commit Cooper Flagg remained the top player in the class. Harper is coming off an offseason where he was the Co-MVP of the McDonald’s All-American Game and then followed that up with 30 points in the Jordan Brand Classic.

Flagg played in both games.

And with two players in the top three nationally, Rutgers has the No. 9 overall class in the class of 2024. Bailey and Harper are both signed with Rutgers.

Also in the 247Sports ranking from the Rutgers class is three-star center Lathan Sommerville (No. 106 in the nation) and three-star small forward Bryyce Dortch (No. 150 in the nation).

Rutgers has never before had four recruits ranked in the top 150 nationally, a first-ever for the program.

USA TODAY High School Sports ranks Bailey as the top player in the nation.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire