U.S. Open final round live updates, leaderboard: Bryson DeChambeau fends off Rory McIlroy to win second major

Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after winning the U.S. Open on Sunday in Pinehurst, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Bryson DeChambeau nearly saw his three-shot lead slip away on Sunday afternoon.

But, thanks to a huge bunker shot at the 18th and a late collapse from Rory McIlroy, he's walking away with a second U.S. Open title.

DeChambeau held on down the stretch and won the third major championship of the year by a single stroke on Sunday at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina. It marked the second U.S. Open title of DeChambeau's career.

DeChambeau, after a dominant outing on Saturday, entered the final round at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina with a three-shot lead over the field. He carded a 3-under 67 on Saturday, and nearly matched the low round of the day, to nearly run away with the U.S. Open.

Quickly, though, McIlroy caught up to him.

McIlroy was right with DeChambaeu throughout their back nine, thanks to a huge flurry of birdies early on. Yet McIlroy fell apart down the stretch. He made three bogeys in his final four holes, and missed two putts inside four feet for the first time all season in brutal fashion.

A bogey on 18 puts McIlroy one stroke behind DeChambeau.



Bryson has one hole to play 👀



(via @usopengolf) pic.twitter.com/a3SBBLQUxv — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 16, 2024

DeChambeau, on the other hand, went up-and-down perfectly from the bunker to claim the win.

McIlroy finished alone in second at 5-under on the week. Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay finished in a tie for third at 4-under.

