U.S. Open final round live updates, leaderboard: Bryson DeChambeau fends off Rory McIlroy to win second major
Bryson DeChambeau held on down the stretch to win the U.S. Open on Sunday afternoon at Pinehurst
Bryson DeChambeau nearly saw his three-shot lead slip away on Sunday afternoon.
But, thanks to a huge bunker shot at the 18th and a late collapse from Rory McIlroy, he's walking away with a second U.S. Open title.
DeChambeau held on down the stretch and won the third major championship of the year by a single stroke on Sunday at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina. It marked the second U.S. Open title of DeChambeau's career.
DeChambeau, after a dominant outing on Saturday, entered the final round at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina with a three-shot lead over the field. He carded a 3-under 67 on Saturday, and nearly matched the low round of the day, to nearly run away with the U.S. Open.
Quickly, though, McIlroy caught up to him.
McIlroy was right with DeChambaeu throughout their back nine, thanks to a huge flurry of birdies early on. Yet McIlroy fell apart down the stretch. He made three bogeys in his final four holes, and missed two putts inside four feet for the first time all season in brutal fashion.
A bogey on 18 puts McIlroy one stroke behind DeChambeau.
Bryson has one hole to play 👀
(via @usopengolf) pic.twitter.com/a3SBBLQUxv
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 16, 2024
DeChambeau, on the other hand, went up-and-down perfectly from the bunker to claim the win.
ANOTHER ONE! 🏆@b_dechambeau has won the 124th U.S. Open Championship! pic.twitter.com/rzxg7eiDMc
— U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 16, 2024
McIlroy finished alone in second at 5-under on the week. Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay finished in a tie for third at 4-under.
Here's how it all played out.
3-man race to the finish
As mentioned, the birdies on the back will come at 10, 11 and 13. Well, McIlroy and Cantlay started things off with putts from downtown.
First came McIlroy, then came Cantlay:
BACK-TO-BACK BIRDIES! 🐥🐥@McIlroyRory is tied for the lead in the 124th U.S. Open. pic.twitter.com/ezwFcaRKh4
— U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 16, 2024
McIlroy and DeChambeau sit atop the leaderboard at -6, with Cantlay one back at -5.
Of note: DeChambeau still has the 10th to play.
As we head to the back nine ...
After a birdie by Rory McIlroy at No. 10, here's where we're at:
T1. Dechambeau -6
T1. McIlroy -6
3. Cantlay -5
T4. Finau -2
T4. Henley -2
T4. Pavon -2
Just seven players remain under par.
Low round of the day belongs to Sam Burns, 3-under 67 (though Henley is 4-under on his round with three holes to play).
If you're looking for birdies on the back nine, they're coming at 10 (21), 11 (10) and 13 (32).
Drama at 8 and 9
What a scene at 8 and 9:
At 9, Rory McIlroy had a birdie putt to get to 5-under. So did Patrick Cantlay. Just steps away, Bryson DeChambeau faced a slippery chip to avoid bogey at 8. How did it play out?
McIlroy made his putt ...
RORY! 🐥
Birdie on 9 as Bryson gets a front-row view. pic.twitter.com/4ysecwqQjq
— U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 16, 2024
DeChambeau chipped up brilliantly to give himself an 11-footer to save par. And he drained it with an emphatic fist pump to keep the lead at one.
MASSIVE par save to keep the lead!@b_dechambeau remains 1 ahead of McIlroy. pic.twitter.com/JMJcY4P3qs
— U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 16, 2024
And Cantlay missed.
DeChambeau is leaving the door open
Bryson DeChambeau has had opportunities to put distance between himself and the field, he just hasn't been able to capitalize. The latest came on No. 7 when he had a 341-yard drive that left him just 88 yards to the pin. He hit a solid approach, just a little bit hot, leaving himself 14 feet for birdie. It could have been better, and he knew it. Then he burned the edge on the birdie putt, settling for another par.
That might ultimately be good enough — he still has a two-stroke lead — but he certainly knows trouble can be found quick, and it sure would be nice to have a cushion when/if it does come.
Cantlay gains a stroke
If you've watched any of this tournament, you'd have thought Patrick Cantlay was out of it 15 different times ... and yet here he is, now in a tie for second after a birdie at the seventh, just two back of DeChambeau.
Patrick Cantlay gets to 4-under and two back. 📈
📺: NBC & @peacock | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/Up7oZKWlQ3
— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 16, 2024
Cantlay's entire tournament is exactly what a U.S. Open is supposed to be — grinding out par after par after par, sprinkling in a birdie here and there, and avoiding the crooked number.
You ever practice that, Ludvig
Golf is all about adaptation. You have to hit from weird angles, ball below your feet, above your feet, sometimes you have to turn around and punch out left-handed (if you're a righty) and vice versa. And then there was this lie Ludvig Åberg faced on No. 7 ...
"I'm a hockey player, but I'm playing golf today."
Ludvig Åberg goes Happy Gilmore from this awkward bunker stance. pic.twitter.com/Ou9TJnMGqH
— U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 16, 2024
He'd go on to bogey the hole and is now six back.
Spot on the Olympic team on the line
Four Americans will head to Paris next month for the Olympics. Two of those players are locked — Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele. Two more spots are up for grabs, and right now they belong to Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa. However, if Patrick Cantlay can get into the top three today, he'll earn a spot.
Despite some struggles and missed birdie putts, Cantlay continues to hang on. He's at -3, in a tie for third at the moment.
How is Pinehurst playing?
Actually ... slightly easier than it has in the first four days:
While we wait ...
... for the leaders to tee off, here are few stories to read from Jay Busbee on the ground in Pinehurst:
So how is the course playing in the early going?
Fifty-two players are on the course ... 12 are under par.
Where are the birdies coming from? The par-5 fifth and the short par-4 third and 13th holes.
Five storylines of Round 4
Round 4 is underway, though we're still a couple hours from the leaders teeing off. To get y'all ready, here are the top five storylines as we see them:
Bryson DeChambeau, man of the people, emerging as the face of golf.
Rory vs. Patrick. McIlroy and Cantlay haven't been paired together since the Ryder Cup when, well, things almost turned to blows. How will these two interact today? Going to be interesting.
And speaking of Rory, is this the day he finally breaks his majorless streak that dates back 10 years? Or could it be Cantlay, may be the best player in the world to have never won a major (now that Xander Schauffele is off the list)?
Welcome to the show, Ludvig Åberg. Playing in just his third major, Åberg is already being anointed as the next big thing. And why not? He finished runner-up at the Masters in April, and now he's got a legit shot to win the 124th U.S. Open.
Will Pinehurst relent? The guess here is the course will play similar to how it's been all week — tough, but gettable in spots. DeChambeau has to feel like even par for him will get it done.
Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. Enjoy U.S. Open Sunday.