Advertisement
Live

U.S. Open final round live updates, leaderboard: Bryson DeChambeau fends off Rory McIlroy to win second major

Bryson DeChambeau held on down the stretch to win the U.S. Open on Sunday afternoon at Pinehurst

yahoo sports staff
32
Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Pinehurst, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after winning the U.S. Open on Sunday in Pinehurst, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Bryson DeChambeau nearly saw his three-shot lead slip away on Sunday afternoon.

But, thanks to a huge bunker shot at the 18th and a late collapse from Rory McIlroy, he's walking away with a second U.S. Open title.

DeChambeau held on down the stretch and won the third major championship of the year by a single stroke on Sunday at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina. It marked the second U.S. Open title of DeChambeau's career.

DeChambeau, after a dominant outing on Saturday, entered the final round at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina with a three-shot lead over the field. He carded a 3-under 67 on Saturday, and nearly matched the low round of the day, to nearly run away with the U.S. Open.

Quickly, though, McIlroy caught up to him.

McIlroy was right with DeChambaeu throughout their back nine, thanks to a huge flurry of birdies early on. Yet McIlroy fell apart down the stretch. He made three bogeys in his final four holes, and missed two putts inside four feet for the first time all season in brutal fashion.

DeChambeau, on the other hand, went up-and-down perfectly from the bunker to claim the win.

McIlroy finished alone in second at 5-under on the week. Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay finished in a tie for third at 4-under.

Click here for the full leaderboard.

Here's how it all played out.

Live43 updates
  • Ryan Young

    Rory's quick exit

    After yet another crushing loss at a major, Rory McIlroy is gone already. It's hard to blame him

  • Ryan Young

    Final Leaderboard

    The final leaderboard from the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2:

    Leaderboard

    1. Bryson DeChambeau (-7)

    2. Rory McIlroy (-6)

    T3. Tony Finau (-4)

    T3. Patrick Cantlay

    5. Matthieu Pavon (-3)

    6. Hideki Matsuyama (-2)

    T7. Russell Henley (-1)

    T7. Xander Schauffele

  • Ryan Young

    Bryson's final putt

    What a moment on the green for Bryson DeChambeau.

  • Ryan Young

    Bryson DeChambeau wins the U.S. Open

    He's done it again! Bryson DeChambaeu has officially won the U.S. Open.

    Bryson DeChambeau watches his tee shot on the eighth hole during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Pinehurst, N.C. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Click the photo to read about Bryson DeChambeau's win at the U.S. Open. (AP/Frank Franklin II)
  • Ryan Young

    Bryson from the bunker!

    Bryson DeChambeau just pulled off a ridiculous bunker shot at No. 18. He's looking at a 4-footer for the win now.

  • Ryan Young

    DeChambeau punches into the bunker

    Well, this is still interesting. DeChambeau just punched out into the bunker. He'll need to go up-and-down from there to win the U.S. Open.

  • Ryan Young

    Rory misses, again

    Oh man. Rory just missed another very short par putt at 18. Awful.

    He's dropped back to 5-under now.

    If Bryson can just par No. 18, he'll win the U.S. Open. Bryson, however, is here...

  • Ryan Young

    Both Bryson and Rory drive way left at 18

    Neither Bryson nor Rory hit a good drive at 18, so it may end up being a wash. Rory will have a look for par here while Bryson walks up to his ball way left of the fairway.

  • Ryan Young

    A good birdie look for Bryson

    Bryson DeChambeau gave himself a shot at No. 17, but he left his birdie putt just short. So, we'll head to the final hole locked in at 6-under.

  • Ryan Young

    Rory heads to 18

    Rory McIlroy will head to the 18th at 6-under after a clutch up-and-down par save from the bunker at No. 17. DeChambeau is still right with him.

  • Ryan Young

    Just in case, the U.S. Open now uses a two-hole aggregate playoff format.

  • Ryan Young

    Now Rory blinks

    Well, Rory just returned the favor.

    McIlroy just missed a shorter par putt than DeChambeau did. That bogey at No. 16 has them tied at 6-under once again. Brutal.

    This stat makes the miss so much worse...

  • Ryan Young

    Bryson's brutal three putt

    That was the worst possible time for Bryson's first three-putt of the week. Yikes.

    He just missed a very short par putt at the 15th, and dropped back to 6-under. Rory McIlroy is leading by a shot once again.

  • Ryan Young

    McIlroy drops back to 7-under

    We've got a tie at the top yet again. After sending his drive behind the green, McIlroy just had to settle for a bogey at No. 15. He's now tied with DeChambeau at 7-under.

  • Ryan Young

    Rory saves par again ... for now

    Rory McIlroy just saved par again at the 14th to keep his lead, but that may be short-lived. He just sent his tee shot at the par-3 15th well past the green into the rough.

  • Ryan Young

    An eagle look for DeChambeau

    Bryson just drove the green at the short par-4 13th to set up an eagle look. Though he missed that putt, DeChambeau walked off the green with a tap-in birdie to cut McIlroy's lead back to one.

    He's not out of this yet.

  • Ryan Young

    What a run for McIlroy

    That's four birdies in five holes now for McIlroy. He's at 8-under now with five holes to go.

  • Ryan Young

    Rory takes solo lead by two

    With a birdie at No. 13, thanks to a bank shot off the grandstands with his drive, Rory McIlroy is the new solo leader at the U.S. Open. And with a Bryson DeChambeau bogey behind him, McIlroy's lead is suddenly two.

    He's hunting for his first major championship title in just shy of a decade.

  • Ryan Young

    McIlroy catches DeChambeau again

    Rory McIlroy's putter is on fire. He just sank a 20-footer to card his third birdie in his last four holes. That has him back at 7-under and in a share of the lead with DeChambeau.

    Bryson, on the other hand, just missed his fourth straight fairway in the group behind...

  • Ryan Young

    Another par save for DeChambeau

    Bryson keeps scrambling perfectly. After missing the fairway and landing in a bunker, DeChambeau just saved par at No. 11 to stay at 7-under.

  • Ryan Young

    Bryson back in front

    And just like that, Bryson DeChambeau is back out in front. He just birdied No. 10 after an incredible chip to get to 7-under.

    He then stopped to sign this young fan's hat, and high-fived just about everyone else on his walk to the 11th tee.

  • 3-man race to the finish

    As mentioned, the birdies on the back will come at 10, 11 and 13. Well, McIlroy and Cantlay started things off with putts from downtown.

    First came McIlroy, then came Cantlay:

    McIlroy and DeChambeau sit atop the leaderboard at -6, with Cantlay one back at -5.

    Of note: DeChambeau still has the 10th to play.

  • As we head to the back nine ...

    After a birdie by Rory McIlroy at No. 10, here's where we're at:

    T1. Dechambeau -6

    T1. McIlroy -6

    3. Cantlay -5

    T4. Finau -2

    T4. Henley -2

    T4. Pavon -2

    • Just seven players remain under par.

    • Low round of the day belongs to Sam Burns, 3-under 67 (though Henley is 4-under on his round with three holes to play).

    • If you're looking for birdies on the back nine, they're coming at 10 (21), 11 (10) and 13 (32).

  • Drama at 8 and 9

    What a scene at 8 and 9:

    At 9, Rory McIlroy had a birdie putt to get to 5-under. So did Patrick Cantlay. Just steps away, Bryson DeChambeau faced a slippery chip to avoid bogey at 8. How did it play out?

    McIlroy made his putt ...

    DeChambeau chipped up brilliantly to give himself an 11-footer to save par. And he drained it with an emphatic fist pump to keep the lead at one.

    And Cantlay missed.

  • DeChambeau is leaving the door open

    Bryson DeChambeau has had opportunities to put distance between himself and the field, he just hasn't been able to capitalize. The latest came on No. 7 when he had a 341-yard drive that left him just 88 yards to the pin. He hit a solid approach, just a little bit hot, leaving himself 14 feet for birdie. It could have been better, and he knew it. Then he burned the edge on the birdie putt, settling for another par.

    That might ultimately be good enough — he still has a two-stroke lead — but he certainly knows trouble can be found quick, and it sure would be nice to have a cushion when/if it does come.

  • Cantlay gains a stroke

    If you've watched any of this tournament, you'd have thought Patrick Cantlay was out of it 15 different times ... and yet here he is, now in a tie for second after a birdie at the seventh, just two back of DeChambeau.

    Cantlay's entire tournament is exactly what a U.S. Open is supposed to be — grinding out par after par after par, sprinkling in a birdie here and there, and avoiding the crooked number.

  • You ever practice that, Ludvig

    Golf is all about adaptation. You have to hit from weird angles, ball below your feet, above your feet, sometimes you have to turn around and punch out left-handed (if you're a righty) and vice versa. And then there was this lie Ludvig Åberg faced on No. 7 ...

    He'd go on to bogey the hole and is now six back.

  • Spot on the Olympic team on the line

    Four Americans will head to Paris next month for the Olympics. Two of those players are locked — Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele. Two more spots are up for grabs, and right now they belong to Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa. However, if Patrick Cantlay can get into the top three today, he'll earn a spot.

    Despite some struggles and missed birdie putts, Cantlay continues to hang on. He's at -3, in a tie for third at the moment.

  • Ryan Young

    Rory stumbles at 5

    Rory McIlroy nearly hit an incredible shot at No. 5, but it rolled off the back of the green. Then he hit his next shot into the bunker, and he just barely missed a long par save.

    Just like that, Bryson DeChambeau's lead is back to two.

  • Ryan Young

    Bryson's lead is down to one

    Bryson DeChambeau just missed a par putt at No. 4, and carded his first bogey of the day. That dropped him to 6-under, and cut his lead to just one.

    The door is wide open for Rory McIlroy now.

  • Ryan Young

    Rory hanging at 5-under

    After his opening birdie, Rory McIlroy is holding strong at 5-under. He's still two shots back of Bryson DeChamabeau as he heads to the par-5 5th.

  • Ryan Young

    Bryson holds at 7-under

    His drive went well right, but Bryson DeChambeau managed to save his par at the second. He's still at 7-under with a two shot lead.

  • Ryan Young

    Leaderboard Update

    Everyone has at least one hole under their belt now, so here’s a look at the leaderboard at Pinehurst.

    Leaderboard

    1. Bryson DeChambeau -7 (1)

    2. Rory McIlroy -5 (2)

    3. Patrick Cantlay -4 (2)

    4. Matthieu Pavon -3 (1)

    5. Hideki Matsuyama -2 (2)

    Those five golfers are the only ones who are still under par for the tournament.

  • Ryan Young

    Ludvig Åberg is done

    He got off to a great start to the week, but Ludvig Åberg has fallen off fast. He just carded a triple bogey on No. 2 to drop to 1-over on the week.

    It was a good run.

  • Ryan Young

    Rory birdies immediately

    Just like that, Bryson DeChambeau's lead has been cut down to two. Rory McIlroy just sank a long birdie putt from 21 feet on the first green to get to 5-under.

    Here we go.

  • Ryan Young

    Bryson's ready

    Bryson DeChambeau and Matthieu Pavon are on the first tee ready to go at Pinehurst.

  • Ryan Young

    McIlroy-Cantlay off smoothly

    No issues so far after what happened in Rome. That's a good sign.

  • Ryan Young

    A late switch

    We'll see how this new driver head works out for Bryson here shortly.

  • Ryan Young

    Rory vs. Cantlay incoming

    The penultimate group is up next on the tee at Pinehurst.

  • How is Pinehurst playing?

    Actually ... slightly easier than it has in the first four days:

    (USGA)
    (USGA)

  • While we wait ...

    ... for the leaders to tee off, here are few stories to read from Jay Busbee on the ground in Pinehurst:

  • So how is the course playing in the early going?

    Fifty-two players are on the course ... 12 are under par.

    Where are the birdies coming from? The par-5 fifth and the short par-4 third and 13th holes.

  • Five storylines of Round 4

    Round 4 is underway, though we're still a couple hours from the leaders teeing off. To get y'all ready, here are the top five storylines as we see them:

    • Bryson DeChambeau, man of the people, emerging as the face of golf.

    • Rory vs. Patrick. McIlroy and Cantlay haven't been paired together since the Ryder Cup when, well, things almost turned to blows. How will these two interact today? Going to be interesting.

    • And speaking of Rory, is this the day he finally breaks his majorless streak that dates back 10 years? Or could it be Cantlay, may be the best player in the world to have never won a major (now that Xander Schauffele is off the list)?

    • Welcome to the show, Ludvig Åberg. Playing in just his third major, Åberg is already being anointed as the next big thing. And why not? He finished runner-up at the Masters in April, and now he's got a legit shot to win the 124th U.S. Open.

    • Will Pinehurst relent? The guess here is the course will play similar to how it's been all week — tough, but gettable in spots. DeChambeau has to feel like even par for him will get it done.

    Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. Enjoy U.S. Open Sunday.