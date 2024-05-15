Rory McIlroy’s confidence in PGA Tour-LIV merger ‘as low as it has been’

McIlroy filed for divorce a day after winning the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow - Getty Images/Patrick Smith

Rory McIlroy says his confidence in a deal being struck between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund is at a low ebb.

Speaking to reporters ahead of this week’s US PGA at Valhalla, McIlory said the resignation of key PGA Tour negotiator Jimmy Dunne had left negotiations in a ‘concerning’ place.

“I think it’s [Dunne’s resignation] a huge loss for the Tour if they’re trying to get this deal done with the PIF and trying to unify the game,” McIlroy said. It’s really, really disappointing. I think the tour is in a worse place because of it.

“I would say my confidence level on something getting done before last week was as low as it had been. And then with this news with Jimmy resigning and knowing the relationship he has with the other side and how much warmth there is from the other side, it’s concerning.”

McIlroy would not be drawn on responding to questions about his private life following his filing for divorce from wife of seven years Erica Stoll on Monday.

When asked how he was doing personally, the Northern Irishman responded: “I’m ready to play this week”.

On rekindling memories of his last win at Valhalla

‘Sometimes I struggle to remember what I did yesterday. When I look back it’s hard to rekindle those memories and feelings. For me, it’s all about confidence and momentum, it’s all about trying to keep that going.’

‘Game feels good’

Rory highlights a couple of changes at Valhalla before speaking about how good his game feels at present.

More from Kentucky

A Vegas bookmaker has issued odds on the identity of McIlroy's next girlfriend.

McIlroy will likely, and understandably, say he is not answering questions about his private life. But he will face queries about how this upheaval will affect his challenge here for his first major title in 10 years.

Rory on course

Whatever may be going on off the course, it’s tough to argue how good a place McIlroy’s game is in right now. His last round at Quail Hollow last week was the work of a master and his swing is looking pretty good during practice rounds at Valhalla...

🚨 Rory McIlroy smoking a driver at Valhalla.



pic.twitter.com/nny24bVUbu — TRACKING RORY (@TrackingRory) May 15, 2024

‘Punishment workouts’

"[My trainer] said if you're going to finish 45th, we're going to do some punishment workouts."



Brooks Koepka on how he bounced back after the Masters. pic.twitter.com/gdmS82DIp2 — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) May 15, 2024

‘I just like majors’

Koepka is asked why he seems to have a predeliction for the US PGA specifically – a tournament he has won three times.

“No idea man, I just like majors,” he responds.

First and second round tee times

While we wait for McIlroy to appear, have a glance at the tee times for the first two rounds of the US PGA. Some marquee groups include:

Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose

Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley

Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth

Ludvig Åberg, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

Brook Koepka currently speaking to the media

Discussing his ‘punisher workouts’ that his team put him through after every poor result. High-tempo running is about as much colour as we’re given but you’d have to imagine they’re tough if the name is anything to go by.

McIlroy to speak to media

Rory Mcilroy appears in from the cameras at Valhalla shortly ahead of this week’s US PGA in which, on recent form at least, he holds a serious chance of breaking a decade-long major drought that began after winning this tournament, at this course in 2014.

His win at Quail Hollow last week showcased the Northern Irishman at his very best on the golf course yet questions this afternoon are unlikely to focus on golfing matters – at least not alone.

On Monday, McIlroy filed for divorce from his wife of seven years Erica Stoll, with whom he shares a three-year-old daughter, Poppy. In isolation, this incident matters little beyond those actually affected by the relationship’s breakdown.

However, for the news to break in the same week as the second major of the season means McIlroy will surely be anticipating questions about his personal life. Whether he answers them, or indeed to what extent he answers them, remains to be seen.

Interest in this situation is piqued in large part by what happened in the months after McIlroy’s relationship with Caroline Wozniaki broke down in May 2014. After McIlroy abruptly broke off his engagement to the Danish tennis star, he proceeded to go on one of the best runs of his career, with victory at WGC-Bridgestone Invitational sandwiched between his third and fourth major wins.

First came The Open at Royal Liverpool, where he led from pillar to post, eventually holding off charges from Rickie Fowler and Sergio Garcia in the final round to win by two strokes. A mere three weeks later, after victory at Firestone, McIlroy beat Phil Mickelson by a shot to lift the Wanamaker Trophy.

Only McIlroy knows exactly what fueled that remarkable run of form but it is easy to draw a connection between the timing of the breakdown of his relationship with Wozniaki and sudden leap in form on the course.

He is expected in front of the cameras at 6pm UK time.

