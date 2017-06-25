A's rookies make history with trio of first career home runs

The Oakland A’s spoiled Mark Buehrle Day in Chicago in a big way on Saturday, defeating the White Sox 10-2. In the process, they made a little history, becoming the first Major League Baseball team to have three different players hit their first career home run in the same game.

Rookies Matt Olson, Jaycob Brugman and Franklin Barreto all went yard against White Sox starter James Shields, who despite his rough outing reached a milestone with his 2,000th career strikeout.

A's Olson, Brugman & Barreto hit first career HR's First time ever that 3 players on same team hit first career HR in same game (STATS LLC) — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) June 24, 2017





This wild occurrence wasn’t actually a first in baseball history. According to MLB.com, Duke Kenworthy, Art Kruger and John Potts pulled off the same feat for the Kansas City Packers of the Federal League on April 26, 1914.

It’s important to acknowledge such history, but that came in an entirely different league and in an entirely different era. The A’s rookies stand alone in MLB history, and made quite a statement in doing so.

The focus coming into Saturday’s game was on Barreto, who was making his major league debut. The A’s No. 1 prospect was promoted hours before the game started, and then inserted in the lineup about an hour before the first pitch when Jed Lowrie was scratched with a knee sprain.

Barreto was tired. He was hungry. But he wasn’t fazed, finishing with his home run, a single and two runs scored.

Not only had Barreto not slept, he also hadn't eaten anything. No biggie. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) June 24, 2017





Barreto was the last of the three rookies to homer on Saturday, so he’s directly responsible for them making history. His third-inning blast was good for two runs. Brugman, who had gone without a homer in his first 14 career games, went deep leading off the second inning. Matt Olsen did one better than both, hitting two-run homers in the first and seventh inning to bookend the barrage.

A’s rookies Franklin Barreto (left), Matt Olson (center) and Jaycob Brugman (right) celebrate their historic and a big 10-2 win in Chicago. (AP) More

It turns out there was another first for Oakland. Right-hander Daniel Gossett picked up his first career win after being the main beneficiary of Oakland’s outburst.

Gossett lasted six innings, allowing a pair of unearned runs while striking out five. His defense made three errors behind him, including one by Barreto. But he couldn’t have been happier to have his name attached to such a memorable game.

“The whole ordeal is a special experience for everyone,” Gossett said. “To get out of there with my first win was just the icing on the cake. It was an awesome experience to be a part of.”

It’s already been a great weekend for the A’s. Saturday’s win guaranteed their first winning series on the road in their last nine. Beyond that, it’s given them a glimpse into what could be an exciting future.

