Rhinos end season in Shreveport following game 5 loss

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The El Paso Rhinos 2023-2024 season came to a close Monday night during game five of the semi-finals against the Mudbugs.

After a shot by Shreveport in the second period and a turnover by El Paso in the third that resulted in a goal, that was enough to solidify the 2-0 win over the Rhinos.

This was the first time the Rhinos were eligible to compete in the playoffs, making two times the amount of history by making it past the first round and into the semi-finals.

El Paso now heads back to the Sun City not with the result they were hoping for, but a season for the books.

