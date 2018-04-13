Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:30 PM ET on Friday, Apr. 13

Apr. 13 (Reuters) - Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:30 PM ET on Friday:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE





DRAFT: Defensive backs breakdown

The first in a position-by-position prospect series, a breakdown of the top defensive backs in the 2018 NFL Draft, as ranked by Field Level Media.





Up next: INSIDE LINEBACKERS

--OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS





Cowboys release WR Bryant

Dez Bryant was released by the Dallas Cowboys after a meeting with owner Jerry Jones and the 29-year-old wide receiver on Friday. Bryant is an unrestricted free agent and already hinted his looking for a chance to play the Cowboys twice a year.





Seahawks sign QB Morris after postponing Kaepernick workout

Stephen Morris has never attempted a pass in an NFL game, but he's now a member of the Seattle Seahawks. The timing of the transaction, one day after Colin Kaepenick's meeting with team was postponed, has drawn the ire of some on social media.





Manziel looking at ‘what’s next’ after two TD Spring League game

Quarterback Johnny Manziel is hoping his comeback got some juice after a vintage "Johnny Football" performance on Thursday.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL





Mets catch bad break, DL another catcher

Kevin Plawecki lasted just one game as the New York Mets' starting catcher before landing on the disabled list with a fractured hand.





MLB game coverage, April 13

(BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-TB)





Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

New York Yankees at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION





76ers confirm Embiid out Game 1 vs. Heat

All-Star Joel Embiid is up in the air for the first-round, best-of-seven playoff series with the Miami Heat. Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown confirmed Embiid will miss at least Game 1 on Saturday.





Hornets part with Clifford

Steve Clifford was fired after a 36-46 season with the Charlotte Hornets.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE





Stars' Hitchcock retires from coaching

Dallas Stars coach Ken Hitchcock announced his retirement from coaching on Friday, ending a career on the bench that spanned 22 seasons.





Stanley Cup playoffs opening round

Coverage of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday as these best-of-seven series begin.





Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:00 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas , 10:00 p.m.

GOLF





Henderson leads in Hawaii after pair of bogey-free rounds

Brooke Henderson fired a 6-under 66 to surge to the top of the leaderboard at the Lotte Championship on Thursday in Kapolei, Hawaii.





Sabbatini shoots 64 for 2-shot lead at RBC Heritage

South Africa's Rory Sabbatini shot a 7-under par 64 on Thursday to build a two-shot lead after the first round of the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, S.C.





PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, Hilton Head Island (to 15)

Sabbatini leads by two, Johnson five shots back

South African Rory Sabbatini, seeking his first PGA Tour win since 2011, takes a two-shot lead over Matt Kuchar, Billy Horschel, John Huh and Chesson Hadley into the second round of the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head Island. World number one Dustin Johnson is five shots back.

AUTO RACING





Auto racing glance

Capsule previews of the weekend ahead in professional auto racing.

