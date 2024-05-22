Report: Lakers meet with Sam Cassell as they up their coaching search

Sam Cassell is considered a top contender for the vacant Los Angeles Lakers head coaching job. The Boston Celtics’ veteran assistant faces competition from JJ Redick and James Borrego for the role. The Lakers are reportedly casting a wide net in their coaching search. However, Redick is currently viewed as the front-runner.

Nevertheless, Rob Pelinka and the front office have reportedly begun meeting with some of their candidates, with Cassell among them. According to Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Los Angeles has held or will hold ‘formal meetings’ with a slew of potential candidates.

“The Lakers have held formal meetings with JJ Redick, New Orleans Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego and Boston Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell over the past several days,” Charania and Buha reported. “Team officials plan to meet with Denver Nuggets assistant coach David Adelman, Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori and Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn as they do their due diligence on the candidate pool.”

Boston will already be losing one of their top assistants at the end of the season. Charles Lee has agreed to become the next head coach of the Charlotte Hornets. The risk of losing Cassell could mean that Joe Mazzulla is forced to rebuild his coaching staff for the second straight season.

New episode of the Celtics Lab Podcast ☘️🧪🎧 Chatting with @Just_KWal about a Game 1 OT thriller between the Celtics and Pacers Sponsored by: @PrizePicks | @Gametime https://t.co/Y4PC23Kicu — Celtics Lab Podcast (@CelticsLab) May 22, 2024

Nevertheless, Cassell has earned the opportunity to move into a head coaching role. He’s spent the last 15 years as an assistant coach, working with the Washington Wizards, LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Celtics.

Whether he lands the role with the Lakers or is forced to wait a while longer, it’s looking increasingly likely that Cassell will be leading a team in the near future.

Subscribe to the “Celtics Chronicle” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3UAVYRg

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3y0H4Lh

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3QnlPcS

Substack: https://bit.ly/3WoA0Cf

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire