Celtics assistant coach Charles Lee hired as next Charlotte Hornets head coach: Woj

Boston Celtics assistant coach Charles Lee will soon be the head coach of his own team, according to recent reporting from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Per Woj, Lee has been hired by the Charlotte Hornets to be their next head coach, replacing their current coach, Steve Clifford, as the latter moves into a front office role.

The Celtics assistant will get a four-year contract, but “will complete the Celtics’ playoff run before moving over to join the Hornets on a full-time basis” according to the ESPN reporter. “Lee started his coaching career in 2012 at Bucknell, where he had been the Patriot League Player of the Year in his senior season of 2006.”

“After playing two years of international professional basketball, Lee joined (Mike) Budenholzer’s staff with the (Atlanta) Hawks in 2014 before moving to the (Milwaukee) Bucks in 2018 and the Celtics last summer,” adds Woj.

