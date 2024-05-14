Shams: Lakers targeting Celtics assistant Sam Cassell as potential HC

Boston Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell is a name to watch this summer according to the Athletic’s Shams Charania. The former All-Star point guard is reportedly of a few preliminary targets as the Los Angeles Lakers begin to search for a new head coach ahead of next season. Charania also reported that analyst JJ Reddick and current New Orleans Pelicans assistant James Borrego are among LA’s preferred candidates.

Cassell is in his first season as an assistant under Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla. He has served in various roles on NBA sidelines for the last 15-years, and has a reputation for building strong relationships with players. As a player, Cassell won three NBA titles, including with Boston in 2008. Cassell has been linked to previous head coaching vacancies in the past.

Should Cassell get the job with the Lakers, he wouldn't be the first Celtics coach to find a new gig this offseason. Already associate coach Charles Lee has inked a deal to become the next head coach of the Charlotte Hornets.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire