Relegation would stay with players forever - Cowley

Colchester boss Danny Cowley has warned his players they will ‘never get over it’ if the club surrender their League Two status on Saturday.

The U’s need only a point from their final game at home to Crewe to guarantee survival, but could yet tumble into the National League on goal difference if they lose and Sutton – three points behind in 23rd place – triumph away to MK Dons.

While Cowley’s side also hold a five-goal advantage over their rivals, they have lost their last two games, including a 4-1 thumping at home to Doncaster in midweek.

“If you get relegated from the Football League, from the position we’re in, you’d never get over it," he told BBC Radio Essex.

“It lives with you every single day of your life. We know what’s at stake – we have to step up, it’s our responsibility, our jobs.

If you’re not big enough and tough enough to cope with that responsibility, you shouldn’t be here. We need people with fortitude, grit, determination and resilience – not people who feel sorry for themselves.

“We’re fighting for our lives on Saturday, but bring it on – I’ve never given up on anything in my life and I’m not about to give up now.”

Originally elected to the Football League in 1950, Colchester have maintained that status for all but two seasons, dropping into the fifth tier between 1990 and 1992.

They finished 20th last season under Ben Garner, who was dismissed in October, with Matthew Etherington taking charge prior to Cowley’s appointment in the new year.