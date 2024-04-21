Rangers 'best in league' if they can find 'rhythm' - Dessers

Cyriel Dessers believes Rangers are the best team in the Scottish Premiership, as long as they can find their rhythm again.

The Nigeria striker scored twice against Hearts to fire the Ibrox side to the Scottish Cup final, taking his tally for the season to 19 in all competitions.

"I'm really happy with the goals," the striker told BBC Scotland. "That was a beautiful day to do that in front our fans at Hampden, that was special.

"Today I could have played better. When you score two goals in a semi-final, you have to be happy with that, but we want more.

"We have six more games and everything to play for. It's a new league starting next weekend and we know what we have to do to win the title. Hopefully we can execute that on the pitch.

"The pressure is rising after the week we had. To do it in the big moments today against a good team, I think we be happy with the performance and result. We can look with confidence to the next games.

"I want more goals, I want more wins, and hopefully, more trophies as well.

"If you look at the last months, we showed what we're capable of. It's just the thing to find this vibe back. If we can find that rhythm back, I think we're the best team in the league."