Rams outbid Eagles by a lot for No. 39 pick in 2024 NFL draft

Sean McVay said after the draft that the Los Angeles Rams were willing to do “whatever we can” to trade up for Braden Fiske in Round 2. That motivation led them to make one of the most lopsided trades in draft history, sending Carolina the 52nd pick, 155th and a 2025 second-rounder for No. 39 overall.

The Rams weren’t the only team trying to trade up with the Panthers, though, so they had some competition. Only, their competition didn’t offer nearly as much as Les Snead did. The Eagles shared a behind-the-scenes video from the draft that shows general manager Howie Roseman saying their offer to the Panthers was Nos. 39 and 65 for Nos. 50 and 53, plus a swap of picks in the sixth and seventh rounds.

Needless to say, the Rams’ offer was significantly better, giving Carolina an extra second-rounder in 2025.

The Eagles were targeting Iowa corner Cooper DeJean with their trade up, and Roseman was gutted when he found out the Rams moved up to No. 39 because he thought they were taking DeJean, too. Little did he know, they wanted Fiske – badly.

One pick later, the Eagles moved up to No. 40 for DeJean, sending the Commanders Nos. 50, 53 and 161 for 40, 78 and 152.

#Panthers and #Eagles discussed a pick swap, according to this video, that would have been 39 and 65 for 50 and 53 and a 6th for 7th swap. Instead, the Panthers traded 39 to the Rams for 52, a 5th rounder and a 2025 second round pick. Much better return imo. Eagles traded to 40 https://t.co/zRCakifUm4 — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) May 2, 2024

The Rams got their guy in Fiske and couldn’t be happier, even if it meant giving up a lot in the process. The Eagles, meanwhile, are ecstatic to have DeJean, and they had to go up one fewer spot to get him thanks to the Rams.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire