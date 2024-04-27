Trade value chart says Rams got fleeced in deal with Panthers for Braden Fiske

Trades during the NFL draft are never perfectly even for both teams, but it seems the Los Angeles Rams were squarely on the losing end of their deal with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night.

The Rams traded up from No. 52 to 39, giving up the 155th overall pick and a 2025 second-rounder to get the deal over the finish line. The Rams used the 39th selection to take Braden Fiske out of Florida State, a player they clearly coveted given how much they traded to get him.

Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap laid out the point value of the trade based on the value chart, and the Rams apparently got fleeced. Their picks were worth 2,334 points, while the 39th pick was only worth 1,143 points.

#Rams give up 2,334 points to get to 39 which is worth 1,143 points per the F-S chart. That equates to giving up the 35th pick in the draft. Home run trade for the #Panthers. — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) April 26, 2024

It won’t matter much if Fiske pans out and becomes a productive player for the Rams, but that was a lot given up by Los Angeles to draft the former Seminole defensive tackle.

The hope is that the Rams win a bunch of games next season and have a later pick anyway, driving down the value of the 2025 second-rounder they gave up.

