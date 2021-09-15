Raiders DT Gerald McCoy suffers second season-ending injury in two years, per report

Last year, Gerald McCoy ruptured his quad in training camp with the Dallas Cowboys, causing the former All-Pro defensive tackle to miss the entire season.

McCoy stayed healthy in camp for the Las Vegas Raiders this year, but he had to be carted off following his ninth snap of game during a 33-27 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens. On Wednesday, NFL Network reported the left knee injury will end his season.

Drafted third overall out of Oklahoma by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2010, McCoy had previously missed extended time when a torn biceps limited him to six games in 2011.

The next season, McCoy was voted to his first Pro Bowl and became an All-Pro in 2013, when he set career highs in sacks (91/2), tackles (50) and tackles-for-loss (15). He followed that with consecutive seasons of 8 1/2 sacks.

McCoy, 33, went to six straight Pro Bowls with Tampa Bay and left after the 2018 season. He spent one year with the Carolina Panthers before signing with the Cowboys in 2020, though he was cut by the team after his injury.

NFL Network reported Tuesday that the Raiders signed defensive tackle Damion Square from the Chicago Bears practice squad to replace McCoy on the roster.

