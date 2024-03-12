Projecting Ohio State football 2025 recruiting class: What will OSU's offense look like?

Ohio State football's 2025 recruiting cycle is already in full swing.

The Buckeyes have eight commitments in the 2025 class, including six top-100 players and two five-stars. With eight commitments, the Buckeyes have the No. 4-ranked class in the country per 247Sports' rankings behind Notre Dame, Clemson and LSU. However, Ohio State has the highest average commitment rating of any team in the country.

And Ohio State is nowhere close to finished.

Here's a look at where the Buckeyes stand in 2025 on offense, and who could be the next players to join the class.

Ohio State football 2025 recruiting: Quarterback

Recruit Tavien St. Clair watches Ohio State warm up before playing Penn State Oct. 21, 2023 at Ohio Stadium.

Committed

Targets

None

Tavien St. Clair, standing at nearly 6 feet 4 and 210 pounds out of Bellefontaine, Ohio, is a top-four quarterback and borderline five-star player in 2025 per 247Sports' composite rankings.

St. Clair's growth into a nationally-renowned prospect has been significant. During the summer before his junior season at Bellefontaine High School, he was the No. 333 player overall. After throwing for 3,083 passing yards and 37 touchdowns — each school records — St. Clair enters his senior season as the No. 48 player in the country and the No. 6 player overall according to 247Sports.

Ohio State already has a full quarterback room heading into the 2024 season with Will Howard, Devin Brown, Lincoln Kienholz, Air Noland and Julian Sayin each on the roster. Howard is the only quarterback that runs out of collegiate eligibility after 2024.

St. Clair is Ohio State's first in-state quarterback commitment since Joe Burrow in 2015. Look for St. Clair to be the player the Buckeyes continue to build its 2025 offense around.

Ohio State football 2025 recruiting: Running back

Recruit Bo Jackson visits Ohio Stadium during the Ohio State, Michigan game.

Committed

None

Targets

Jordon Davison

Byron Louis

Marquise Davis

Bo Jackson

The 2023 recruiting class is still affecting Ohio State's running back room.

The Buckeyes struck out on targets Justice Haynes and Mark Fletcher, who flipped from Ohio State to Miami shortly before signing with the Hurricanes. While 2024 is taken care of with TreVeyon Henderson and Mississippi transfer Quinshon Judkins carrying the load, the next Ohio State running back in line for carries is uncertain.

Ohio State wanted three running backs in 2024 in James Peoples, Sam Williams-Dixon and Jordan Lyle. But Lyle flipped and signed with Miami. No matter the status of Judkins and Dallan Hayden heading into 2025, Ohio State will likely pursue multiple running backs in the 2025 class.

It helps to have two major targets in Ohio State's backyard.

Four-star Bo Jackson (Villa Angela-St. Joseph) and four-star Marquise Davis (Cleveland Heights) are from the Cleveland area, and each have offers from Ohio State.

Ohio State is also in on four-star Jordon Davison out of Mater Dei in California and four-star Florida back Byron Louis.

Ohio State football 2025 recruiting: Wide receiver

Recruit Jayvan Boggs watches Ohio State warm up before playing Penn State Oct. 21, 2023 at Ohio Stadium.

Committed

Targets

Kaliq Lockett

Jaime Ffrench

Phillip Bell

Taz Williams Jr.

Vernell Brown III

Committing to Ohio State as the No. 362 player in the country in October, wide receiver Jayvan Boggs is the No. 190 player in the 2025 class. Since his commitment, the 6-foot, 188-pound, four-star receiver has earned offers from programs such as Miami, Notre Dame and Georgia.

After Ohio State brought in a two-receiver class in 2024, expect the Buckeyes to land one or two more in 2025 along with Boggs.

Former Alabama five-star commit Jaime Ffrench remains at the top of OSU's list after earning an offer after a 2022 summer recruiting camp. He's since blossomed into the No. 16 player and No. 3 receiver in the 2025 class. The Buckeyes will have to stave off Florida State and Miami.

Ohio State should also be a player for five-star Kaliq Lockett, who was offered by the Buckeyes in December, Taz Williams Jr., who has locked in an official visit with Ohio State this summer, and Vernell Brown III, who was recently projected to land at Ohio State.

Ohio State football 2025 recruiting: Tight end

Committed

None

Targets

Nate Roberts

Brock Schott

Luka Gilbert

Ohio State continues to load up on tight ends on the recruiting trail.

After a 2023 class that was supposed to have two tight end signees in Jelani Thurman and Ty Lockwood, who flipped and signed with Alabama, the Buckeyes brought in two tight ends in 2024: Max LeBlanc and Damarion Witten. And while 2025 could see as many as five scholarship tight ends, depending on the status of draft-eligible Will Kacmarek and Bennett Christian, it seems like a two-man tight end class could be coming in 2025 too.

Nate Roberts, the No. 6 tight end in the country, is at the top of Ohio State's list. And the Buckeyes should beat out Oregon and Oklahoma for Roberts in the long run.

Four-star Brock Schott, who is reportedly set to officially visit Ohio State in June, and four-star Luka Gilbert are names to watch if the Buckeyes wants to secure multiple tight ends for the second-straight class.

Ohio State football 2025 recruiting: Offensive line

Offensive line recruit Carter Lowe, a 2025 prospect out of the Toledo area who is deciding between Ohio State and Michigan, attends the Buckeyes' game against Western Kentucky on Sept. 16, 2023.

Committed

Targets

David Sanders Jr.

Micah DeBose

Avery Gach

Ohio State has already made a statement on the offensive line in 2025.

The Buckeyes secured a commitment from Toledo four-star Carter Lowe: the No. 1 Ohio offensive lineman in the 2025 class who is the No. 55 player and No. 7 offensive tackle in the country.

But even with Lowe secured as a borderline five-star prospect, the same recruiting storyline remains for Justin Frye: can Ohio State secure a premier, five-star offensive lineman?

Ohio State is in the running for top offensive linemen David Sanders Jr., Micah DeBose and Avery Gach. But Ohio State's track record is to lose steam on top five-star linemen as their decisions near.

Ohio State averages more than four offensive linemen per recruiting class. But expect their target list to shift once Sanders, DeBose and Gach have committed to either Ohio State or elsewhere.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Projecting OSU football 2025 recruiting class: Offense