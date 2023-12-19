Ohio State football loses commitment from 2024 running back Jordan Lyle. What it means

Ohio State football has lost a running back commitment in the 2024 recruiting class.

Jordan Lyle ended his commitment to the Buckeyes Monday and joined Miami's 2024 recruiting class.

Lyle was one of three 2024 running backs in Ohio State's class along with Texas four-star James Peoples and Ohio three-star Sam Williams-Dixon.

Lyle is the No. 13 running back and No. 147 player in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Lyle, a 6-foot, 180-pound running back out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has reportedly visited Miami multiple times since committing tot he Buckeyes in April.

Lyle is the second 2024 class member to flip from Ohio State to Miami, joining five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott.

In 2023, Ohio State lost a commitment from Florida four-star running back Mark Fletcher, who later committed and signed with the Hurricanes.

Through 10 games at St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Lyle recorded 841 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 11.4 yards per carry per MaxPreps.

What's next for Ohio State after losing Jordan Lyle?

Ohio State remains incredibly thin at the running back position heading into 2024.

After losing Evan Pryor and Chip Trayanum to the transfer portal, and Miyan Williams to the NFL draft, the Buckeyes have potentially two scholarship running backs returning in 2024: Dallan Hayden and TreVeyon Henderson, who could still enter the draft but has not announced his intentions.

With Lyle in Miami's class, Ohio State has two 2024 running backs that could have the opportunity for reps next season.

Peoples is ranked as the No. 7 running back and No. 86 player in the country according to 247Sports, while Williams-Dixon is the No. 595 player in the 2024 class.

While the transfer portal could be an option for additional depth at the running back position, Peoples and Williams-Dixon could be expected to carry some of the load for an Ohio State offense that saw five running backs carry the ball in the 2023 regular season.

