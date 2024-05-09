Projected first-round pick Jared McCain headlines Warriors’ first draft workout

Projected first-round pick Jared McCain is among six prospects who will work out with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, according to Danny Emerman of the Bay Area News Group.

McCain was named to the ACC All-Rookie team after averaging 14.3 points, five rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals on 41.4% shooting from 3-point range in 36 games. He ranked 16th in the country among freshmen in 3-point percentage.

In addition to McCain, the Warriors will also host Boise State guard Chibuzo Agbo, Santa Clara guard Adama Bal, Northwestern guard Brooks Barnhizer, Weber State guard Dillon Jones and Grand Canyon forward Gabe McGlothan in the workout.

Pre-draft workouts are starting, and Santa Clara guard Adama Bal, Duke freshman Jared McCain are among the prospects working out for the Warriors tomorrow, per the team. Warriors only have their first round pick if it falls in the top 4 (~3% odds). pic.twitter.com/BfgzaVRCCb — Danny Emerman (@DannyEmerman) May 8, 2024

The Warriors have just one draft selection this year, the 52nd pick from the Milwaukee Bucks. They owe their first-round pick to the Portland Trail Blazers but will keep it if it falls within the first four selections in the draft lottery.

Golden State is slotted 14th in the draft lottery and has a 0.7% chance of landing the top pick and a 3.4% chance of making the top four. The pick, in all likelihood, will convey to the Trail Blazers, leaving the Warriors with only a second-round pick.

Teams often aim to bring in as many prospects as possible to collect information on their personalities and on-court work ethics. The Warriors may not be able to draft every player they bring in, but they could cross paths with them again or look to acquire a first-round pick.

The draft lottery will occur on Sunday at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire