Prep Roundup: Traverse City St. Francis wins Benzie Central's Bruce Garland Relays; Joburg softball improves to 22-0; West baseball sweeps Cadillac

May 8—BENZONIA — Traverse City St. Francis nabbed a couple of team victories Wednesday, winning the boys and girls divisions at Benzie Central's Bruce Garland Relays.

The Gladiator girls, who are ranked second in Division 3, won with 115 points, and the St. Francis boys, who sit in 10th in D3, collected 121 points for the win. Kingsley took second in both divisions.

The St. Francis girls got event wins from Maya Padisak in the long jump (16 feet), Kate Classens in the shot put (35-4), the relay team of Paige Ritchie, Molly Kate Hollandsworth, Maddie Gallagher and Mary Masserant in the 4x800-meter run (10:29.14), and Hollandsworth in the 3200m with a personal-record time of 12:13.2.

Boys winners for the Gladiators were Tommy Donahue in the 100m (11.84) and 200m (24.13), Tucker Krumm in the 400m (53.24), Robby Myler in the 800m (2:01.34; PR), Lewis Walter in the 300m hurdles (44.31), and the relay of Krumm, Walter, Joseph Carlson and Myler in the 4x400m (3:34.3) and the 4x800m (8:18.91).

Other event winners in the girls division were Frankfort's Sofia Alaimo Schindler (100m, 13.0), Addison Jarosz (400m, 1:03.11) and Savina Anhalt (high jump, 5-0); Onekama's Ava Pike (200m, 26.62); Benzie Central's Mylie Kelley (800m, 2:30.98; 1600m, 5:22.93); and Kingsley's Norah Galton (100m hurdles, 16.28; 300m hurdles, 46.75), Adalene Chambers (discus, 105-3) and Kelsey Saxton (pole vault, 11-0).

Frankfort won the other three girls relay races. Alice Luther, Alaimo Schindler, Jarosz and Gwyneth Dunaway won the 4x100m (51.03). Luther, Dunaway, Payton Miller and Alaimo Schindler won the 4x200m (1:47.81). Grace Wolfe, Dunaway, Miller and Jarosz won the 4x400m (4:22.1).

Other individual winners in the boys division were Charlevoix's Hunter Eaton (1600m, 4:39.93; long jump, 20-0.75); Onekama's Mason Sinke (3200m, 10:06.6); Grand Traverse Academy's Nate Dix (110m hurdles, 16.44); Benzie Central's Ryan Kincaid (shot put, 51-2); and Kingsley's Chase Bott (discus, 165-0; high jump, 6-0) and Braxton Zenner (pole vault, 13-3).

Charlevoix won the other two relay races. Vitale Collins, Micah Richards, Scott Bush and Logan Wadkins won the 4x100m (46.57) and the 4x200m (1:35.49).

SOCCER

TC St. Francis 1

Leland 0

Traverse City St. Francis: Riley Collins 1 goal; Reese Muma 1 assist; Paisleigh Upshaw 14 saves.

UP NEXT: The Gladiators (11-0-1) host Marquette on Friday. The Comets (11-2-2) travel to Kingsley on Friday.

Suttons Bay 8

Glen Lake 0

Suttons Bay: Megan U'Ren 3 goals, 2 assists; Lauren Lint 3 goals; Megan Lint 1 goal, 2 assists; Keeley TwoCrow 1 goal; Adrienne Schaub 1 assist; Madelyn Hamilton 1 assist; Keeley TwoCrow, Mackenzie Schaub split time in net for the shutout.

Glen Lake: Andi Forton 7 saves.

UP NEXT: The Norse (14-3) host Buckley next Wednesday for their last home game and senior night. The Lakers (4-5-1) host Kingsley on Monday.

McBain NMC 6

BR Crossroads 1

McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Jada VanNoord 3 goals, 2 assists; Sofia Hernandez 2 goals; Leighton Tossey 1 goal; Kylee Winkle 2 assists; Melanie Bennett 1 assist; Harper Tossey 7 saves.

UP NEXT: The Comet (13-0-1) host Ogemaw Heights on Friday.

Buckley 8

Benzie Central 0

Benzie Central: Hannah Batchelder 23 saves.

UP NEXT: The Bears (5-8-3) host Shelby on Friday. The Huskies (0-12) travel to Manistee on Friday.

BASEBALL

TC West 10 7

Cadillac 0 0

Game 1: Traverse City West (13-9, 4-2 Big North) — Jack Griffiths (W) 5 IP, 0 HA, 8 K; 2 H, 3B; Griffiths 2 H, 3 RBI.

Game 2: West — Caden Stoops (W) 7 IP, 3 HA, 11 K; Quinten Gillespie 2 H; Stoops 3 H; Owen Hendrix 2 2B.

Gaylord 6 1

TC Central 2 0

Game 1: Gaylord — Noah Vanderveer (W) 7 IP, 3 HA, 2 RA, ER, 9 K; Torino Lamerato H, R; Lucas Green H, R; Aidan Locker 2 H, RBI; Will Bethuy RBI; Collin Piehl H, R. Traverse City Central — Grant Sivier 5 IP, 5 HA, 6 RA, 2 ER, 4 K; Zander Lorincz RBI; Jack Reb R; Nicholas Van Nes H; Lucas Dorman H, R.

Game 2: Gaylord — Bethuy (W) 4 IP, 6 HA, 5K; Lamerato H, R; Locker H, RBI. Central — Van Nes 6 IP, 3 HA, 1 RA, 0 ER, 8 K; Carson Spica 2 H.

Glen Lake 10

Kingsley 1

Glen Lake (17-2-2, 8-0 Northwest): Benji Allen (W) 2 HA, 1 RA, 7 K; Tanner Crick 2 H, RBI; Allen 2 H, 2B, RBI.

Kingsley (18-5, 7-5 Northwest): Eli Graves H; Ben Green R, SB; Zack Middleton RBI; Noah Scribner H.

SOFTBALL

Onekama 11 2

Frankfort 2 12

Game 1: Onekama — Hailey Hart (W) 6 IP, 2 HA, 2 RA, 0 ER, 8 K; Shayla Tetzlaff 3 H, 4 RBI; Carly Guerne grand-slam HR. Frankfort — Sage Myers 6 IP, 3 ER, 10 K.

Game 2: Frankfort — Myers (W) 5 IP, 5 K; Evelyn VanTol 3 RBI; Myers 2 H, HR, 2 RBI; Darby O'Grady 2 H; Ava Sweeney HR (first high school home run), 3 RBI. Onekama — Heather Zielinski RBI; Tetzlaff RBI.

Joburg 8 5

Rogers City 1 4

Johannesburg-Lewiston (22-0, 12-0 Ski Valley) game 1: Johannesburg-Lewiston: Game 1: Jayden Marlatt (W) 6 IP, 2 HA, 1 RA, 0 ER, 10K; Jaeden Briley 2 H, 2B, R; Marlatt 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R.

Joburg game 2: Chole Ferguson (W) 6 IP, 8 HA, 4 RA, 3 ER, 1BB; Marlatt HR; Cassie Tallman R.

Kalkaska 16 14

Glen Lake 1 0

Game 1: Glen Lake — Jessie Pugh 6 IP; Laila Shimek R; Ella Flores 2 H; Elodia Peplinksi H.

Game 2: Glen Lake — Paige Flores 2 IP, K; Elodia Peplinksi H; Paige Flores H.

GOLF

Northwest Conference 9-hole meet

BEAR LAKE — Michael Houtteman earned another first-place medal while leading Glen Lake to another team win at the Northwest Conference nine-hole meet Wednesday.

Houtteman, a junior, carded a 38 at the Wolf River Golf Park in Bear Lake as Glen Lake won by six strokes with a combined score of 169. Fellow Lakers Jacob Switzer (42) and Gabe Hazelton (43) also finished in the top 10, and Brody Switzer (46) placed 11th.

Frankfort finished runner-up as a team, led by a fourth-place effort from Aiden O'Dwyer (41). Benzie Central was third, just a stroke behind Frankfort at 176. Christien Westcott also fired a 38 to pace the Huskies and earn first place.

Leland, led by Hayden Vansteenhouse's 44, placed fourth with a 183. Onekama's Peyton Clouse fired a 46 as the Portagers finished fifth with a 195. Ty Morgan led the sixth-place Kingsley Stags with a 46.

Missaukee Cup at Lake City

Team scores: McBain Northern Michigan Christian 167; Lake City 187; McBain 228.

Top 10 individuals: Emmitt Baas (NMC) 40; Dries VanNoord (NMC) 41; Blair DeZeeuw (NMC) 41; Carson Witbeck (MCB) 44; Landen Herrick (LC) 44; Alden Winkle (NMC) 45; Ty VanHaitsma (NMC) 46; Blake Root (LC) 47; James Vanderbrook (LC) 47; Scout Wetzel (LC) 49.

TENNIS

Mariners take 3rd at WMC championships

Team scores: Ludington 14; North Muskegon 10; Manistee 7; Whitehall 7; Fremont 2.

Manistee winners: (1S) Georgia Haag def. Fremont 6-7, 6-1, 10-8; (2S) Annika Haag def. Fremont 6-0, 6-1; (3S) Pandora Ortega def. NM 6-3, 1-6, 10-7; (4S) Bella Sorenson def. WH 6-0, 6-0; (2D) Keira Tompkins/Alejandra Gil def. WH 7-6, 4-6, 11-9; (3D) Kaylee Loper/Lillian Hernden def. WH 7-5, 6-2; (4D) Ava Braun/Sophia Shobe def. WH 4-6, 7-6, 10-5.

TRACK & FIELD

Kissling gets 4 wins at West Michigan D championships

BRETHREN — Abby Kissling helped the Brethren girls to a second-place finish at Wednesday's West Michigan D championships, winning four individual events.

Kissling, a senior, won the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 5.75 inches, and took first in the 100-meter dash (13.8 seconds), 200m (28.54) and 400m (1:03.66).

The Bobcats also got wins from their 4x100m relay team of Adele Bennett, Autumn Harris, Kimmy Schneider and Krissy Schneider (59.01) as well as Maddy Biller in the shot put (37-1).

Area winners in the boys division included Mesick's 4x100m relay of David Austine, Kristian Snyder, Jackson Abraham and Landon Hall (47.86), Deawon Simerson (300m hurdles, 45.29) and Wyatt Putney (100m, 11.76; 200m, 24.1).

BOYS LACROSSE

Petoskey 15

Cadillac 7

UP NEXT: The Northmen (10-2) host Waterford Kettering on Friday. The Vikings fall to 1-5-1.