Poll: How does the Browns pick of Zak Zinter grade for you?

The Browns return to adding to the trenches just on the other side of the ball with their third-round pick. With the 85th overall pick in the 2024 draft, they added Michigan offensive guard Zak Zinter, who suffered a season-ending injury against Ohio State.

Zinter is an average athlete, but he is a mauler on the interior and gets to learn from two of the better guards in the NFL as a rookie. He has some of the best hands in the class for interior linemen and plays with great leverage, especially in the run game. Zinter is the Browns type of guard with great play strength to move people around in the run game to create rushing lanes.

He may have limited upside because of a lack of elite athleticism, but he’s a high football IQ player with a ton of experience. Over his three-year career with the Wolverines, he allowed just 27 pressures and three sacks in the Big Ten.

The pick of Zak Zinter is a solid move, and I give it a B. What grade do you give the pick?

