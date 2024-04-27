Browns draft Michigan OL Zak Zinter with 85th overall pick in 2024 NFL draft

After landing Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns now turn to the Buckeyes’ rival in round two to select Michigan offensive guard Zak Zinter.

Playing over 2,500 reps in his college career, Zinter is a seasoned veteran as he heads to Cleveland. He was a first-team All-American in 2023 for the Wolverines and was a member of the Joe Moore Award-winning unit in 2022.

Zinter broke his tibia and fibia in November in Michigan’s win over Ohio State. According to Mel Kiper, however, Zinter is expected to be ready to roll by the start of training camp.

With the aging of Joel Bitonio and the pending out in the contract of Wyatt Teller, the Browns make a move for a depth offensive lineman here. The Browns will want to give him a year to heal up and settle in, but Zinter may be asked to roll as early as 2025.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire