Philadelphia Eagles select Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft

(WHTM)– The Philadelphia Eagles have selected Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell with their 22nd overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday.

Quinyon Mitchell played cornerback for the Toledo Rockets where he played in a total of 41 games, recording six interceptions, with two of them having been returned for TDs.

Mitchell on Thursday night became the second ever player from Toledo to go in the first round of the NFL draft.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.