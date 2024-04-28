Advertisement

2024 NFL Draft grades: Philadelphia Eagles bolster secondary as Howie Roseman slays another draft

Charles McDonald
NFL writer
·2 min read

The Eagles played the draft so well. They let Quinyon Mitchell fall right into their lap with the 22nd overall pick and he has all the tools necessary to be a CB1 in the NFL. Then, they jumped back up in Round 2 to grab the falling Cooper DeJean. Taking swings on Ainias Smith and Johnny Wilson on the third day of the draft might work for them and they made the feel-good selection of Jeremiah Trotter Jr. They also added a couple picks in 2025, including a future third-round selection from the Dolphins. Well played, Howie Roseman.

DeJean should have been a first-round pick, full stop. He is a stud who can play every position in the secondary. With Quinyon Mitchell also being selected, DeJean might have to play safety or slot early in his career, but he’s well-equipped for that role too. He also has great ability in the return game. He's a special player all-around.

Weird pick. Shipley doesn’t profile as a dynamic NFL back, but he was a solid player in college. If this is the worst this class has to offer, not so bad. At least the Eagles picked up a future fifth-round selection in the process of getting Shipley.

Round 1, Pick 22: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Round 2, Pick 40: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
Round 3, Pick 94: Jalyx Hunt, EDGE, Houston Christian
Round 4, Pick 127: Will Shipley, RB, Clemson
Round 5, Pick 152: Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M
Round 5, Pick 155: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson
Round 5, Pick 172: Trevon Keegan, OL, Michigan
Round 6, Pick 185: Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State
Round 6, Pick 190: Dylan McMahon, OL, NC State