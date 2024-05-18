PGA Championship 2024 Sunday final round tee times and groups, how to watch
The first 54 holes of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, are in the books and two names sit at the top of the leaderboard.
Collin Morikawa (4-under 67) and Xander Schauffele (68) are both 15 under after three rounds of play and hold a one-shot lead over fan-favorite Sahith Theegala (67).
It’s a bunched leaderboard, and plenty of star power is in the mix.
Shane Lowry, who shot a major-championship record-tying 62 Saturday, Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland are tied for fourth at 13 under, while Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre are 12 under and tied for seventh.
Here are the tee times and groups for the final round of the 2024 PGA Championship. If you’re looking for how to watch information, you can find it here.
Sunday tee times
1st tee
Tee time
Players
7:45 a.m.
Alejandro Tosti, Jeremy Wells
7:55 a.m.
Sebastian Soderberg, Brendon Todd
8:05 a.m.
Rasmus Hojgaard, Jordan Smith
8:15 a.m.
S.H. Kim, Dustin Johnson
8:25 a.m.
Andrew Putnam, Ryan Fox
8:35 a.m.
Talor Gooch, Stephan Jaeger
8:45 a.m.
Adam Hadwin, Erik van Rooyen
8:55 a.m.
Gary Woodland, Grayson Murray
9:05 a.m.
Patrick Cantlay, Luke Donald
9:15 a.m.
Tommy Fleetwood, Jesper Svensson
9:25 a.m.
Joaquin Niemann, Rickie Fowler
9:35 a.m.
Patrick Reed, Cam Young
9:45 a.m.
Branden Shattuck, Ben An
10:05 a.m.
Brooks Koepka, Nicolai Hojgarrd
10:15 a.m.
Adam Svensson, Thorbjorn Olesen
10:25 a.m.
Alexander Bjorkt, Lucas Glover
10:35 a.m.
Tyrrell Hatton, Corey Conners
10:45 a.m.
Brian Harman, Martin Kaymer
10:55 a.m.
Brice Garnett, Min Woo Lee
11:05 a.m.
Kurt Kitayama, Will Zalatoris
11:15 a.m.
Ben Kohles, Cam Smith
11:25 a.m.
Doug Ghim, Alex Noren
11:35 a.m.
Jason Day, Zac Blair
11:45 a.m.
Maverick McNealy, Billy Horschel
12:05 p.m.
Max Homa, Tom Hoge
12:15 p.m.
Scottie Scheffler, Mark Hubbard
12:25 p.m.
Aaron Rai, Matt Wallace
12:35 p.m.
Hideki Matsuyama, Ryo Hisatsune
12:45 p.m.
Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim
12:55 p.m.
Jordan Spieth, Russell Henley
1:05 p.m.
Keegan Bradley, Taylor Moore
1:15 p.m.
Thomas Detry, Lucas Herbert
1:25 p.m.
Harris English, Austin Eckroat
1:35 p.m.
Justin Thomas, Tony Finau
1:55 p.m.
Dean Burmester, Lee Hodges
2:05 p.m.
Justin Rose, Robert MacIntyre
2:15 p.m.
Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland
2:25 p.m.
Sahith Theegala, Shane Lowry
2:35 p.m.
Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa