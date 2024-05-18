Advertisement

PGA Championship 2024 Sunday final round tee times and groups, how to watch

riley hamel
The first 54 holes of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, are in the books and two names sit at the top of the leaderboard.

Collin Morikawa (4-under 67) and Xander Schauffele (68) are both 15 under after three rounds of play and hold a one-shot lead over fan-favorite Sahith Theegala (67).

It’s a bunched leaderboard, and plenty of star power is in the mix.

Shane Lowry, who shot a major-championship record-tying 62 Saturday, Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland are tied for fourth at 13 under, while Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre are 12 under and tied for seventh.

Here are the tee times and groups for the final round of the 2024 PGA Championship. If you’re looking for how to watch information, you can find it here.

PGA: Tournament hub | Weather forecast

Sunday tee times

1st tee

Tee time

Players

7:45 a.m.

Alejandro Tosti, Jeremy Wells

7:55 a.m.

Sebastian Soderberg, Brendon Todd

8:05 a.m.

Rasmus Hojgaard, Jordan Smith

8:15 a.m.

S.H. Kim, Dustin Johnson

8:25 a.m.

Andrew Putnam, Ryan Fox

8:35 a.m.

Talor Gooch, Stephan Jaeger

8:45 a.m.

Adam Hadwin, Erik van Rooyen

8:55 a.m.

Gary Woodland, Grayson Murray

9:05 a.m.

Patrick Cantlay, Luke Donald

9:15 a.m.

Tommy Fleetwood, Jesper Svensson

9:25 a.m.

Joaquin Niemann, Rickie Fowler

9:35 a.m.

Patrick Reed, Cam Young

9:45 a.m.

Branden Shattuck, Ben An

10:05 a.m.

Brooks Koepka, Nicolai Hojgarrd

10:15 a.m.

Adam Svensson, Thorbjorn Olesen

10:25 a.m.

Alexander Bjorkt, Lucas Glover

10:35 a.m.

Tyrrell Hatton, Corey Conners

10:45 a.m.

Brian Harman, Martin Kaymer

10:55 a.m.

Brice Garnett, Min Woo Lee

11:05 a.m.

Kurt Kitayama, Will Zalatoris

11:15 a.m.

Ben Kohles, Cam Smith

11:25 a.m.

Doug Ghim, Alex Noren

11:35 a.m.

Jason Day, Zac Blair

11:45 a.m.

Maverick McNealy, Billy Horschel

12:05 p.m.

Max Homa, Tom Hoge

12:15 p.m.

Scottie Scheffler, Mark Hubbard

12:25 p.m.

Aaron Rai, Matt Wallace

12:35 p.m.

Hideki Matsuyama, Ryo Hisatsune

12:45 p.m.

Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim

12:55 p.m.

Jordan Spieth, Russell Henley

1:05 p.m.

Keegan Bradley, Taylor Moore

1:15 p.m.

Thomas Detry, Lucas Herbert

1:25 p.m.

Harris English, Austin Eckroat

1:35 p.m.

Justin Thomas, Tony Finau

1:55 p.m.

Dean Burmester, Lee Hodges

2:05 p.m.

Justin Rose, Robert MacIntyre

2:15 p.m.

Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland

2:25 p.m.

Sahith Theegala, Shane Lowry

2:35 p.m.

Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa

