PGA Championship 2024 Sunday final round tee times and groups, how to watch

The first 54 holes of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, are in the books and two names sit at the top of the leaderboard.

Collin Morikawa (4-under 67) and Xander Schauffele (68) are both 15 under after three rounds of play and hold a one-shot lead over fan-favorite Sahith Theegala (67).

It’s a bunched leaderboard, and plenty of star power is in the mix.

Shane Lowry, who shot a major-championship record-tying 62 Saturday, Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland are tied for fourth at 13 under, while Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre are 12 under and tied for seventh.

Here are the tee times and groups for the final round of the 2024 PGA Championship. If you’re looking for how to watch information, you can find it here.

Sunday tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players 7:45 a.m. Alejandro Tosti, Jeremy Wells 7:55 a.m. Sebastian Soderberg, Brendon Todd 8:05 a.m. Rasmus Hojgaard, Jordan Smith 8:15 a.m. S.H. Kim, Dustin Johnson 8:25 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Ryan Fox 8:35 a.m. Talor Gooch, Stephan Jaeger 8:45 a.m. Adam Hadwin, Erik van Rooyen 8:55 a.m. Gary Woodland, Grayson Murray 9:05 a.m. Patrick Cantlay, Luke Donald 9:15 a.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Jesper Svensson 9:25 a.m. Joaquin Niemann, Rickie Fowler 9:35 a.m. Patrick Reed, Cam Young 9:45 a.m. Branden Shattuck, Ben An 10:05 a.m. Brooks Koepka, Nicolai Hojgarrd 10:15 a.m. Adam Svensson, Thorbjorn Olesen 10:25 a.m. Alexander Bjorkt, Lucas Glover 10:35 a.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Corey Conners 10:45 a.m. Brian Harman, Martin Kaymer 10:55 a.m. Brice Garnett, Min Woo Lee 11:05 a.m. Kurt Kitayama, Will Zalatoris 11:15 a.m. Ben Kohles, Cam Smith 11:25 a.m. Doug Ghim, Alex Noren 11:35 a.m. Jason Day, Zac Blair 11:45 a.m. Maverick McNealy, Billy Horschel 12:05 p.m. Max Homa, Tom Hoge 12:15 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Mark Hubbard 12:25 p.m. Aaron Rai, Matt Wallace 12:35 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Ryo Hisatsune 12:45 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim 12:55 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Russell Henley 1:05 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Taylor Moore 1:15 p.m. Thomas Detry, Lucas Herbert 1:25 p.m. Harris English, Austin Eckroat 1:35 p.m. Justin Thomas, Tony Finau 1:55 p.m. Dean Burmester, Lee Hodges 2:05 p.m. Justin Rose, Robert MacIntyre 2:15 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland 2:25 p.m. Sahith Theegala, Shane Lowry 2:35 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa

