2024 PGA Championship: How to watch and stream on ESPN, ESPN+, CBS, Paramount+

The 2024 PGA Championship tournament rounds are May 16-19 but the television and streaming viewing experience starts Tuesday from Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

The 106th rendition will be the fourth time the PGA has been staged there. Valhalla has also hosted the 2008 Ryder Cup and the 2004 and 2011 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championships.

It’s not a major without the multi-screen experience and CBS and ESPN are teaming up to spread coverage across their multiple TV and streaming platforms. CBS is airing the championship for the 34th consecutive year and 41st time overall. CBS is leading the overall production and will have in position 125 cameras and close to 150 microphones around the golf course including drones, bunker cams, flycams and more.

All times listed are ET.

Tuesday, May 14

Practice rounds, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., ESPN+

Wednesday, May 15

Practice rounds, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., ESPN+

Thursday, May 16

Featured groups and featured holes (Nos. 13, 14, 18), 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., ESPN+

SportsCenter, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., ESPN

SportsCenter, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., ESPN2

On the Range, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., CBS Sports Network

First round, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., ESPN2 (alternate telecast)

Midday runddown, 12 p.m., CBS Sports HQ

First round, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., ESPN

SirusXM radio, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

First round recap, 7 p.m., CBS Sports HQ

Clubhouse report, 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Friday, May 17

Featured groups and featured holes (Nos. 13, 14, 18), 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., ESPN+

SportsCenter, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., ESPN

SportsCenter, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., ESPN2

On the Range, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Second round, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., ESPN2 (alternate telecast)

Midday runddown, 12 p.m., CBS Sports HQ

SirusXM radio, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Second round, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., ESPN

Second round recap, 7 p.m., CBS Sports HQ

Clubhouse report, 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Saturday, May 18

SportsCenter, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., ESPN

Featured groups and featured holes (Nos. 13, 14, 18), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., ESPN+

Third round, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., ESPN+ (alternate telecast)

Third round, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., ESPN

Third round, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., CBS

Third round, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Paramount+

SirusXM radio, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Third round recap, 7 p.m., CBS Sports HQ

Clubhouse report, 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Sunday, May 19

SportsCenter, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., ESPN

Featured groups and featured holes (Nos. 13, 14, 18), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., ESPN+

Final round, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., ESPN+ (alternate telecast)

Final round, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., ESPN

Final round, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., CBS

Final round, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Paramount+

SirusXM radio, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Final round recap, 7 p.m., CBS Sports HQ

Clubhouse report, 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., CBS Sports Network

