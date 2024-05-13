2024 PGA Championship: How to watch and stream on ESPN, ESPN+, CBS, Paramount+
The 2024 PGA Championship tournament rounds are May 16-19 but the television and streaming viewing experience starts Tuesday from Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
The 106th rendition will be the fourth time the PGA has been staged there. Valhalla has also hosted the 2008 Ryder Cup and the 2004 and 2011 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championships.
It’s not a major without the multi-screen experience and CBS and ESPN are teaming up to spread coverage across their multiple TV and streaming platforms. CBS is airing the championship for the 34th consecutive year and 41st time overall. CBS is leading the overall production and will have in position 125 cameras and close to 150 microphones around the golf course including drones, bunker cams, flycams and more.
All times listed are ET.
Tuesday, May 14
Practice rounds, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., ESPN+
Wednesday, May 15
Practice rounds, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., ESPN+
Thursday, May 16
Featured groups and featured holes (Nos. 13, 14, 18), 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., ESPN+
SportsCenter, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., ESPN
SportsCenter, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., ESPN2
On the Range, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., CBS Sports Network
First round, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., ESPN2 (alternate telecast)
Midday runddown, 12 p.m., CBS Sports HQ
First round, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., ESPN
SirusXM radio, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
First round recap, 7 p.m., CBS Sports HQ
Clubhouse report, 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Friday, May 17
Featured groups and featured holes (Nos. 13, 14, 18), 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., ESPN+
SportsCenter, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., ESPN
SportsCenter, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., ESPN2
On the Range, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Second round, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., ESPN2 (alternate telecast)
Midday runddown, 12 p.m., CBS Sports HQ
SirusXM radio, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Second round, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., ESPN
Second round recap, 7 p.m., CBS Sports HQ
Clubhouse report, 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Saturday, May 18
SportsCenter, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., ESPN
Featured groups and featured holes (Nos. 13, 14, 18), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., ESPN+
Third round, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., ESPN+ (alternate telecast)
Third round, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., ESPN
Third round, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., CBS
Third round, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Paramount+
SirusXM radio, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Third round recap, 7 p.m., CBS Sports HQ
Clubhouse report, 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Sunday, May 19
SportsCenter, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., ESPN
Featured groups and featured holes (Nos. 13, 14, 18), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., ESPN+
Final round, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., ESPN+ (alternate telecast)
Final round, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., ESPN
Final round, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., CBS
Final round, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Paramount+
SirusXM radio, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Final round recap, 7 p.m., CBS Sports HQ
Clubhouse report, 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., CBS Sports Network
