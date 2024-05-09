Penn State wrestling’s Greg Kerkvliet announces return for 2024-2025 season

Penn State wrestling is bringing back another of its national champions for the 2024-2025 season.

Heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet announced his return Wednesday night on his Instagram account. The post simply said, “Coming back!”

Kerkvliet won his first individual title this season, defeating Michigan’s Lucas Davison by 13-4 major decision. His victory capped off an undefeated season where he had only six matches not earn bonus points, while only one match had a margin of fewer than five points.

His return is yet another massive decision for Penn State after Carter Starocci announced he’d be coming back to chase his fifth individual national title and Beau Bartlett announced he’d be coming back to go after his first. The team also brings back a national champion at 157 pounds in Levi Haines, along with a finalist at 165 pounds Mitchell Mesenbrink.

The Nittany Lions project to have far and away the best team in the country once again as they try and pick up the 12th national title of head coach Cael Sanderson’s tenure. They return starters at every weight class except 184 pounds (Bernie Truax Jr.) and 197 pounds (Aaron Brooks).