Penn State football transfer portal tracker 2023: Who is joining, leaving the Lions

Penn State football will have the opportunity to build its 2024 roster this month through the NCAA's annual postseason transfer portal period.

The Nittany Lions also figure to lose some players, as well.

The wide receiver room should be a prime target of movement, in and out of the program. This was arguably the team's most questionable position heading into the 2023 season and struggled throughout to help quarterback Drew Allar unlock the pass game.

Undergrads began officially entering the transfer portal on Dec. 4 through Jan. 2. Graduate students can enter at any time.

Here's a look at who's coming and going for Penn State as it prepares for a Peach Bowl match-up with Mississippi on Dec. 30.

The latest announcements are at the top of the list.

Players leaving Penn State football via transfer portal

Alex Bacchetta, punter

Redshirt freshman Alex Bacchetta was one of the nation's top punter prospects when he signed with the Nittany Lions − earning a rare specialist scholarship offer out of high school in Georgia.

But he will be leaving Penn State after not seeing the field this season. He was a backup to All-Big Ten honorable mention transfer Riley Thompson.

I would like to thank Penn State and the entire staff for the past 2 years. I’m incredibly thankful for all the memories and experiences with my teammates over these two seasons. I wish Penn State the absolute best. I have entered the transfer portal with 3 years remaining. pic.twitter.com/WMfEOIWX1M — Alex Bacchetta (@AlexBacchetta) December 4, 2023

Cristian Driver, wide receiver

The son of former Green Bay Packers receiver Donald Driver is leaving after trying both sides of the ball, according to multiple reports, including Lions247.

Cristian Driver began his Penn State career two years ago, starting at defensive back. He switched to receiver in preparation for this season where he saw minimal game snaps, recording just one reception for 8 yards vs. Delaware.

His move is only the first of what figures to be Penn State's most active position in the portal. Driver was one of at least a half-dozen scholarship wideouts who managed six receptions or less this past season, struggling for playing time and pass targets.

