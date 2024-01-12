Another SEC cornerback transfers to Penn State: Welcome, Jalen Kimber

Penn State football landed two former Georgia defensive backs in the NCAA transfer portal on the same day.

Alabama native A.J. Harris, who Penn State recruited heavily in high school, committed to the Nittany Lions first on Thursday. He just finished his true freshman season with the Bulldogs.

Jalen Kimber, a Texas native, made his transfer commitment to PSU official later in the day.

Both are cornerbacks. They'll immediately battle for starting spots with Penn State losing its top three corners (Kalen King, Johnny Dixon and Daequan Hardy) to the NFL.

Kimber's college football road has featured more twists and turns than any of those others, so far.

Florida Gators cornerback Jalen Kimber (8) breaks up a pass intended for Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver London Humphreys (83) at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 7, 2023. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]

Kimber (6-foot, 185 pounds) spent his first two seasons at Georgia before transferring to Florida. In two seasons with the Gators, he combined to make 36 tackles (26 solo), six pass deflections and an interception.

He entered the transfer portal for a second time this past December — verbally committing to Louisville a week later.

Since then, however, Penn State became heavily involved and convinced him to switch, yet again. He maintains two seasons of eligibility with the Lions.

Harris (6-1, 190 pounds) chose Georgia out of high school as the nation's No. 3 cornerback recruit (No. 39 prospect overall), according to On3.com. He played in seven games for the Bulldogs as a true freshman this past season and made eight tackles.

Harris reportedly considered the Nittany Lions until the very end of his high school recruiting cycle out of Phenix City Central in Alabama.

Penn State has reloaded its 2024 roster via the transfer portal in the New Year. Timber and Harris follow commitments from Penn State legacy lineman Nolan Rucci (Wisconsin) and receiver Julian Fleming (Ohio State) in the past week.

Defensive end Jordan Mayer (Wisconsin) and kicker Chase Meyer (Tulsa) also picked Penn State in January.

Fleming and Rucci were rare 5-star, in-state prospects in high schools who were recruited heavily by James Franklin's staff. Both Fleming and Rucci, an offensive tackle, also will battle for starting spots this spring.

