Why Andy Kotelnicki for Penn State football? James Franklin says why he hired his new OC

The new Penn State football coordinator will use a watch-and-learn work to formulate how to build a better offense.

Andy Kotelnicki won't necessarily be guiding any particulars of the Nittany Lions' Peach Bowl preparation for the Dec. 30 game against Mississippi. Entrenched assistants and interim offensive coordinators Ty Howle and Ja'Juan Seider will continue to do that.

But Koltenicki will use preparations for the bowl game run-up to develop new relationships as the "head coach" of the offense, according to his Penn State boss, James Franklin.

Koltenicki's long success as a playcaller, organizer and winner are what convinced Franklin to make the hire last week. Franklin spent much of his Peach Bowl announcement press conferences on Sunday talking about him for the first time publicly as a member of the staff.

"He’s had experience, really, coaching almost every position on offense and coordinating from every position on offense," Franklin said, "which is going to allow him to float almost like an NFL coordinator, in some ways.

"Him developing relationships (before the bowl game) and him being able to get a feel for our players, our strengths and weaknesses, get a feel for our staff ... and for him to see how we operate, how we’re organized and see what the culture is like ... This is a valuable time.

"I thought it was really valuable for how we did it with Manny (Diaz), allowed us to hit the ground running."

Diaz, Penn State's standout defensive coordinator, was Franklin's last big hire in December of 2021, in the lead up to the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa. That move certainly scored well, the Nittany Lions ranked No. 1 nationally in total defense and sacks this season. So well, indeed, that Diaz is reportedly interviewing for head coaching spots.

Koltenicki comes to Penn State with similar coordinator success, just at more understated destinations. Franklin touted his 18 years of running offenses and calling plays.

His Kansas offenses led season win-loss improvements from 2-10 to 6-7 to 8-4 this fall. His 2023 group averaged about 7 yards per play, good for Top 10 nationally. The Jayhawks lost their quarterback to injury and still found a way to finish 30th nationally in scoring (33.6 points per game).

Penn State football: How James Franklin got to know his new OC

"(Koltenicki's) a guy I’ve known for a number of years, got a ton of respect for what he did at the University of Buffalo and that he did at Kansas – two places that can be tough to win at," Franklin said. "And they were able to do it."

Franklin said he's not sure yet, or at least ready to announce, how Penn State will handle its quarterback-specific coaching duties going forward. Mostly, whether Koltenicki will exclusively tutor QBs Drew Allar, Beau Pribula and Jaxon Smolik or someone else will, such as recently-promoted grad assistant Danny O'Brien.

Franklin got to know Koltenicki's work, first-hand, when struggling to put away his Buffalo team in 2019. Since, Koltenicki and his longtime head coach mentor Lance Leipold have made off-season coaching intel stops with Franklin in State College.

Koltenicki quickly became a top target of Franklin after the firing of OC Mike Yurcich in mid-November.

"Just the discussions we've had. Me and Andy have talked, gosh, I don’t know how many times and for how many hours," Franklin said. "And I think one of the things helpful for him as well as for me is it felt like we were both being very transparent in what he was looking for and what I thought we needed.

"For him to leave a program and a guy he had been with for 11 years and had a very, very secure contract, he had to feel good about what he was joining."

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

