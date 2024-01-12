Penn State football hits big in transfer portal: Next up, Georgia Bulldog A.J. Harris

Penn State football has reshaped its 2024 roster in the past week through the transfer portal − with a former Georgia Bulldog leading the way on defense.

The Nittany Lions have added three, maybe more, potential starters via transfer in this New Year, including former Georgia cornerback A.J. Harris.

His commitment on Thursday follows last week's additions of Penn State legacy lineman Nolan Rucci (Wisconsin) and receiver Julian Fleming (Ohio State). James Franklin's staff had recruited all three prominently out of high school − each a rare 5-star prospect.

Fleming (Catawissa) and Rucci (Lititz) are both in-state stars; Harris is from a familiar PSU recruiting stop in Alabama.

Another former Georgia and Florida Gator cornerback, Jalen Kimber, solidified his transfer commitment to Penn State later on Thursday.

Former Georgia cornerback A.J. Harris (4) got some work in the team's spring scrimmage last April. The highly-prized sophomore-to-be recently transferred to Penn State and expects to challenge for a starting spot in 2024.

Fleming figures to become an immediate leader in the receiver room. Rucci (6-foot-8, 300 pounds) will battle for time at offensive tackle after working his way to a top backup spot with the Badgers. He's the son of former Penn State and NFL offensive lineman Todd Rucci.

Harris, meanwhile, reportedly considered the Nittany Lions until the very end out of Phenix City Central High in Alabama during the 2023 recruiting cycle. That's the alma mater of former Penn State cornerback Christian Campbell, who was a sixth-round NFL Draft choice in 2018.

Harris (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) ultimately chose Georgia as the nation's No. 3 cornerback recruit (No. 39 prospect overall), according to On3.com. He played in seven games for the Bulldogs as a true freshman this past season and made eight tackles.

He was the No. 8 player and No. 2 cornerback in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.

Harris will be a sophomore in the 2024 season and owns three years of college eligibility.

He figures to vie for a starting spot immediately at Penn State. The Lions must replace both of their starting corners in 2024, as well as top backup Daequan Hardy. Sophomore Cam Miller seems to have a lead on one of the starting spots but the other appears wide-open.

His 247Sports recruiting profile points to a bright college future. Recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins highlights Harris' "smashmouth-like approach to run support, as he will fight through blocks out on the perimeter and try to fill the alley. Not one that’s afraid to use his hands as routes progress past the five-yard mark, which can lead to flags. However, constantly puts himself in position to make plays at the catch point as his lateral agility allows him to maintain phase.

"Will likely need a year or two to get adjusted to the demands of big-time college football, but has what it takes to eventually be an impact player on Saturdays with his frame (over 6-foot-1), testing profile (posted a 40-inch vertical jump to go along with a 4.5 on the lasers as a 10th grader) and overall competitive nature (blocked multiple kicks at the prep level and scored multiple times on special teams). NFL upside."

Rucci should be a prime backup at tackle, at the very least. He will compete for a starting spot with returning tackles Drew Shelton and JB Nelson as well as another former 5-star recruit, Wyomissing's J'ven Williams.

The Lions' 2024 roster also has been bolstered in the past week by the somewhat surprising return announcements of defensive tackles D'Von Ellies and Hakeem Beamon, each who will use their extra sixth season of eligibility in the fall.

