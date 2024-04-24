Palace likely to be 'tested' with bids

[BBC]

Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise were the stars of Crystal Palace's 5-2 win over West Ham at the weekend.

Oliver Glasner and the Eagles supporters will be hoping that the forwards can recreate the performance against Newcastle United on Wednesday.

The victory over the Hammers was just the third time the pair have started together in the Premier League this year - and Palace have won all of those matches, against Sheffield United, Liverpool and the Hammers.

A lot of the talk after the game was about how long the club could hold on to the forwards, who are definitely destined for the top of the game.

Manchester City looked at Eze last summer but purchased Matheus Nunes from Wolves instead.

It would take a big fee to take one of the players from the club, with both valued at over £60m.

The Eagles would obviously keep both if they can but are accepting that this summer they may be tested with bids from sides in the Premier League's elite.