OU basketball projected to be No. 6 seed in latest NCAA Tournament bracketology

The OU men's basketball team is a No. 6 seed in ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi's newest NCAA Tournament projections, which were released Tuesday.

The No. 23-ranked Sooners (15-5, 3-4 Big 12) suffered a pair of home losses to Texas and then-No. 20 Texas Tech this past week. They fell from No. 23 to No. 33 in the NET rankings as a result.

OU is projected to face No. 11-seeded Indiana State in Memphis, Tennessee, for the opening round of the South Region. The NCAA Tournament is scheduled to begin on March 19.

Here's a look at where the rest of the Big 12 teams are projected:

Which Big 12 teams are projected to make the NCAA Tournament?

Houston: No. 1 seed vs. No. 16 South Dakota State (South)

Kansas: No. 3 seed vs. No. 14 Drexel (Midwest)

Iowa State: No. 3 seed vs. No. 14 Vermont (West)

Baylor: No. 5 seed vs. No. 12 Cornell (Midwest)

BYU: No. 5 seed vs. No. 12 McNeese State (West)

Oklahoma: No. 6 seed vs. No. 11 Indiana State (South)

Texas Tech: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 Saint Mary's (East)

TCU: No. 9 seed vs. No. 8 South Carolina (East)

Texas: No. 10 seed vs. No. 7 New Mexico (West)

Cincinnati: First four out

Kansas State: Next four out

Teams not mentioned: UCF, West Virginia and Oklahoma State

