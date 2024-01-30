OU basketball projected to be No. 6 seed in latest NCAA Tournament bracketology
The OU men's basketball team is a No. 6 seed in ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi's newest NCAA Tournament projections, which were released Tuesday.
The No. 23-ranked Sooners (15-5, 3-4 Big 12) suffered a pair of home losses to Texas and then-No. 20 Texas Tech this past week. They fell from No. 23 to No. 33 in the NET rankings as a result.
OU is projected to face No. 11-seeded Indiana State in Memphis, Tennessee, for the opening round of the South Region. The NCAA Tournament is scheduled to begin on March 19.
Here's a look at where the rest of the Big 12 teams are projected:
OU basketball: Three things Sooners must do to turn things around vs. Kansas State
Which Big 12 teams are projected to make the NCAA Tournament?
Houston: No. 1 seed vs. No. 16 South Dakota State (South)
Kansas: No. 3 seed vs. No. 14 Drexel (Midwest)
Iowa State: No. 3 seed vs. No. 14 Vermont (West)
Baylor: No. 5 seed vs. No. 12 Cornell (Midwest)
BYU: No. 5 seed vs. No. 12 McNeese State (West)
Oklahoma: No. 6 seed vs. No. 11 Indiana State (South)
Texas Tech: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 Saint Mary's (East)
TCU: No. 9 seed vs. No. 8 South Carolina (East)
Texas: No. 10 seed vs. No. 7 New Mexico (West)
Cincinnati: First four out
Kansas State: Next four out
Teams not mentioned: UCF, West Virginia and Oklahoma State
More: Here's where OU basketball ranks in AP Top 25, coaches poll after pair of Big 12 losses
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma basketball: Big 12 teams projected to make NCAA Tournament