Here's where OU basketball ranks in AP Top 25, coaches poll after pair of Big 12 losses

NORMAN — The OU men's basketball team is ranked No. 23 in the newest AP poll and No. 24 in the coaches polls, which were released on Monday.

OU (15-5, 3-4 Big 12) began last week with a 75-60 home loss to Texas on Tuesday. It then suffered an 85-84 home loss to then-No. 20 Texas Tech on Saturday.

Next up for OU is a road game against Kansas State at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Here's a complete look at the AP and coaches polls.

Where does OU men's basketball rank in the AP Top 25?

RK TEAM REC PTS TREND 1 UConn (48) 18-2 1559 - 2 Purdue (14) 19-2 1517 - 3 North Carolina 17-3 1441 - 4 Houston (1) 18-2 1396 - 5 Tennessee 15-4 1328 - 6 Wisconsin 16-4 1135 7 7 Duke 15-4 1066 5 8 Kansas 16-4 1051 -1 9 Marquette 15-5 1025 5 10 Kentucky 15-4 1018 -4 11 Arizona 15-5 915 -2 12 Iowa State 16-4 869 11 13 Creighton 16-5 741 4 14 Illinois 15-5 717 -4 15 Texas Tech 16-3 713 5 16 Auburn 16-4 631 -8 17 Utah State 18-2 596 1 18 Baylor 14-5 404 -3 19 New Mexico 18-3 387 6 20 Florida Atlantic 17-4 321 2 21 Dayton 16-3 294 -5 22 BYU 15-5 283 -1 23 Oklahoma 15-5 247 -12 24 Alabama 14-6 240 NR 25 TCU 15-5 215 NR

Where does OU men's basketball rank in the coaches poll?

RK TEAM REC PTS TREND 1 UConn (23) 18-2 766 - 2 Purdue (8) 19-2 746 - 3 North Carolina 17-3 710 - 4 Houston 18-2 680 - 5 Tennessee 15-4 658 - 6 Wisconsin 16-4 593 4 7 Duke 15-4 512 5 8 Kentucky 15-4 510 -2 9 Kansas 16-4 503 -1 10 Marquette 15-5 454 5 11 Iowa State 16-4 408 7 12 Arizona 15-5 405 -3 13 Creighton 16-5 367 3 14 Illinois 15-5 359 -3 15 Texas Tech 16-3 340 6 16 Auburn 16-4 331 -10 17 Utah State 18-2 258 3 18 Baylor 14-5 188 -4 19 Dayton 16-3 166 -2 20 New Mexico 18-3 162 5 21 BYU 15-5 159 -2 22 Alabama 14-6 147 NR 23 Florida Atlantic 17-4 122 1 24 Oklahoma 15-5 106 -11 25 TCU 15-5 99 NR

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Where Oklahoma basketball ranks in AP Top 25 rankings, coaches poll