Here's where OU basketball ranks in AP Top 25, coaches poll after pair of Big 12 losses
NORMAN — The OU men's basketball team is ranked No. 23 in the newest AP poll and No. 24 in the coaches polls, which were released on Monday.
OU (15-5, 3-4 Big 12) began last week with a 75-60 home loss to Texas on Tuesday. It then suffered an 85-84 home loss to then-No. 20 Texas Tech on Saturday.
Next up for OU is a road game against Kansas State at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Here's a complete look at the AP and coaches polls.
Where does OU men's basketball rank in the AP Top 25?
RK
TEAM
REC
PTS
TREND
1
UConn (48)
18-2
1559
-
2
Purdue (14)
19-2
1517
-
3
North Carolina
17-3
1441
-
4
Houston (1)
18-2
1396
-
5
Tennessee
15-4
1328
-
6
Wisconsin
16-4
1135
7
7
Duke
15-4
1066
5
8
Kansas
16-4
1051
-1
9
Marquette
15-5
1025
5
10
Kentucky
15-4
1018
-4
11
Arizona
15-5
915
-2
12
Iowa State
16-4
869
11
13
Creighton
16-5
741
4
14
Illinois
15-5
717
-4
15
Texas Tech
16-3
713
5
16
Auburn
16-4
631
-8
17
Utah State
18-2
596
1
18
Baylor
14-5
404
-3
19
New Mexico
18-3
387
6
20
Florida Atlantic
17-4
321
2
21
Dayton
16-3
294
-5
22
BYU
15-5
283
-1
23
Oklahoma
15-5
247
-12
24
Alabama
14-6
240
NR
25
TCU
15-5
215
NR
Where does OU men's basketball rank in the coaches poll?
RK
TEAM
REC
PTS
TREND
1
UConn (23)
18-2
766
-
2
Purdue (8)
19-2
746
-
3
North Carolina
17-3
710
-
4
Houston
18-2
680
-
5
Tennessee
15-4
658
-
6
Wisconsin
16-4
593
4
7
Duke
15-4
512
5
8
Kentucky
15-4
510
-2
9
Kansas
16-4
503
-1
10
Marquette
15-5
454
5
11
Iowa State
16-4
408
7
12
Arizona
15-5
405
-3
13
Creighton
16-5
367
3
14
Illinois
15-5
359
-3
15
Texas Tech
16-3
340
6
16
Auburn
16-4
331
-10
17
Utah State
18-2
258
3
18
Baylor
14-5
188
-4
19
Dayton
16-3
166
-2
20
New Mexico
18-3
162
5
21
BYU
15-5
159
-2
22
Alabama
14-6
147
NR
23
Florida Atlantic
17-4
122
1
24
Oklahoma
15-5
106
-11
25
TCU
15-5
99
NR
