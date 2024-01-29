Advertisement

Here's where OU basketball ranks in AP Top 25, coaches poll after pair of Big 12 losses

Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman
·2 min read

NORMAN — The OU men's basketball team is ranked No. 23 in the newest AP poll and No. 24 in the coaches polls, which were released on Monday.

OU (15-5, 3-4 Big 12) began last week with a 75-60 home loss to Texas on Tuesday. It then suffered an 85-84 home loss to then-No. 20 Texas Tech on Saturday.

Next up for OU is a road game against Kansas State at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Here's a complete look at the AP and coaches polls.

More: Porter Moser says OU basketball took 'foot off the gas defensively' in loss to Texas Tech

Where does OU men's basketball rank in the AP Top 25?

RK

TEAM

REC

PTS

TREND

1

UConn (48)

18-2

1559

-

2

Purdue (14)

19-2

1517

-

3

North Carolina

17-3

1441

-

4

Houston (1)

18-2

1396

-

5

Tennessee

15-4

1328

-

6

Wisconsin

16-4

1135

7

7

Duke

15-4

1066

5

8

Kansas

16-4

1051

-1

9

Marquette

15-5

1025

5

10

Kentucky

15-4

1018

-4

11

Arizona

15-5

915

-2

12

Iowa State

16-4

869

11

13

Creighton

16-5

741

4

14

Illinois

15-5

717

-4

15

Texas Tech

16-3

713

5

16

Auburn

16-4

631

-8

17

Utah State

18-2

596

1

18

Baylor

14-5

404

-3

19

New Mexico

18-3

387

6

20

Florida Atlantic

17-4

321

2

21

Dayton

16-3

294

-5

22

BYU

15-5

283

-1

23

Oklahoma

15-5

247

-12

24

Alabama

14-6

240

NR

25

TCU

15-5

215

NR

Where does OU men's basketball rank in the coaches poll?

RK

TEAM

REC

PTS

TREND

1

UConn (23)

18-2

766

-

2

Purdue (8)

19-2

746

-

3

North Carolina

17-3

710

-

4

Houston

18-2

680

-

5

Tennessee

15-4

658

-

6

Wisconsin

16-4

593

4

7

Duke

15-4

512

5

8

Kentucky

15-4

510

-2

9

Kansas

16-4

503

-1

10

Marquette

15-5

454

5

11

Iowa State

16-4

408

7

12

Arizona

15-5

405

-3

13

Creighton

16-5

367

3

14

Illinois

15-5

359

-3

15

Texas Tech

16-3

340

6

16

Auburn

16-4

331

-10

17

Utah State

18-2

258

3

18

Baylor

14-5

188

-4

19

Dayton

16-3

166

-2

20

New Mexico

18-3

162

5

21

BYU

15-5

159

-2

22

Alabama

14-6

147

NR

23

Florida Atlantic

17-4

122

1

24

Oklahoma

15-5

106

-11

25

TCU

15-5

99

NR

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Where Oklahoma basketball ranks in AP Top 25 rankings, coaches poll